This royal is the most popular public figure in America - and it's not the King or the Princess of Wales!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The most popular public figure in the US isn't a politician or a foreign leader, it's actually a member of the Royal Family.

Americans have been polled about which public figure they like the most.

It has been revealed that a certain member of the Royal Family is the most popular figure - even when compared to Presidents across the world!

In other royal news, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes a hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special.

A new survey from Gallup has revealed that Prince William is the most popular public figure in America! That's right, not Princess Catherine or King Charles III, the Prince of Wales!

With a favourable rating of 59% Prince William was the most popular figure of the 15 public figures in the survey. This meant that the Prince was even ahead of Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy who had a favorability rating of 57%!

(Image credit: Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

It was even revealed that the Prince was more popular than other royals, that included his own father, King Charles III. The King was only rated favourably by 46% of the people polled, making him the fourth most popular public figure. This is significantly lower than his son's popularity rating. 37% of the people polled also had an unfavourable opinion of the King. In comparison, Prince William only had 22% of people rating him unfavourably.

In the UK, according to YouGov, the late Queen is still the most popular member of the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II has a 76% popularity rating, Prince William is second with a 67% rating, and King Charles was in fifth place with a 55% rating. Although they may not be as famous across the pond, Princess Anne is the third most popular royal with a 63% rating, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, had a 62% rating, making her the fourth most popular member of the family.

(Image credit: Photo by GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How favourable Public Figures in the news are in the US

Prince William - 59% Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - 57% Jill Biden - 49% King Charles III - 46% U.S. Supreme Court chief justice, John Roberts - 43% Donald Trump - 41% Joe Biden - 41% Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas - 39% Kamala Harris - 38% Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy - 37% Florida governor, Ron DeSantis - 37% Mike Pence - 35% House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries - 31% Attorney General, Merrick Garland - 31% Russian President, Vladimir Putin - 5%

The results from Gallup also showed that Jill Biden was rather popular with the people polled and was more popular than the King or her husband the President.

Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump also received divided, but very similar results. President Biden was voted favourably by 41% of people polled. Similarly, Trump was also viewed favourably by 41% of the people polled. However, Trump was viewed as unfavourable by 55% of people, and Biden was unfavourable with 57% of the people polled.