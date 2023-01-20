The sweet way the Cambridge kids are following in uncle Harry's footsteps

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been recently revealed that the Cambridge kids are following in uncle Harry's footsteps in a very adorable way.

Prince Harry is the uncle to his brother William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Their similar interests have been highlighted recently in a post from the children's school.

In other royal news, We can’t get over the Queen Mother’s bizarre but genius wardrobe hack - you have to see it to believe it!

As of August 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - live in Adelaide Cottage which is just a stone's throw from Windsor Castle. The couple decided to move their family out of London and pulled their children from Thomas's Battersea school and move them to Lambrook School in Berkshire.

According to the Lambrook School social media pages, many of the enrichment sessions and extra-curricular activities have a sweet crossover with interests that are held dear by certain members of the Royal Family. A recent post revealed that as an afternoon activity, children at the school are encouraged to partake in bird-watching.

A post from the school's social media read, "Finding a quiet spot for some Bird Watching as part of their afternoon Enrichment Activity #birdwatching #outdoorlearning"

A post shared by Lambrook School (@lambrookschool) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This activity draws a particularly sweet comparison between the Cambridge children and their only paternal uncle, Prince Harry, who is an avid bird-watcher.

Harry's interest in bird-watching was revealed recently in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan. In this series, one scene showed the Prince watching hummingbirds as he tried to explain the significance to his three-year-old son Archie.

In the series, Harry and Archie were outside while Meghan filmed them as they watching tiny hummingbirds fluttering around the bird feeder."We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," whispered Harry to his son."Why?" questioned Archie."Because they're scared of humans," said Harry, who then added excitedly, "These guys, look at them!"

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

As many three-year-olds do, Archie quickly lost interest in this scene and instead turned to his mother to complain about the dirt on the sole of his foot. "I have a dirty foot, mama, because I was with you!" he said. Meghan then laughed quietly as she explained gently that this was a big moment for his dad, who is a 'birdwatcher'. "You've got a dirty foot, sweetheart. Papa is a birdwatcher, so this is a really big moment for him," she said.

While it's unclear if Prince Harry has ever directly shared his love of birdwatching with his niece and nephews, it is clear that if this is a hobby they have picked up at school, they will have plenty of support within their family if they want to learn more about this adorable hobby.