The surprisingly modern skill George, Charlotte and Louis can learn at school that could see them take after Meghan Markle
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can learn to be podcast pros at Lambrook
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to be able to learn a surprisingly modern skill at Lambrook school that could see them take the same path as their aunt Meghan Markle when they grow up.
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend private day school Lambrook in Berkshire.
- The highly-regarded school offers a huge range of clubs and extra curricular activities for its pupils, including giving them the chance to learn the skill of podcasting.
After starting their schooling journeys at Thomas's Battersea in London, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with little brother Prince Louis, moved to Lambrook school in Berkshire in September last year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales moved home from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their brood of three, meaning a school change was on the cards.
And Lambrook has so much to offer, including weekly 'Enrichment Afternoons' on Mondays during which the pupils are allowed to delve into co-curricular activities to 'complement their academic studies'.
According to the Lambrook website, these activities include everything from beekeeping to golfing on the schools nine hole course - and then podcasting is an option too.
The school lists, "Farming, Bee Keeping, Chess, Mountain Biking, Fencing, Judo, Film Making, Scuba Diving, Squash, Song writing, Mini Masterchef, Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Golf (on our 9 hole course), Polo, Podcast making, Sewing, Skiing, Swimming, Tennis, Life Saving, Survival, Debating and Public Speaking," and adds, "Pupils are encouraged to choose something that interests them (without adult guidance) and to try a new enrichment activity each half term.
Learning the must-know tips and tricks when it comes to podcasting could see one of the Wales children try their hand at sharing their own voice on a podcast when they grow up.
Of course, it was Meghan Markle who most famously dabbled in podcasting following her and Prince Harry's exit from the royal fold, launching her Archewell Audio show Archetypes with Spotify last year.
Archetypes featured plenty of incredible special guests, including Mariah Carey and Serena Williams and heard the Duchess of Sussex "investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that hold women back".
