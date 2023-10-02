The song that will always take Prince William back to ‘real family moment’ with Princess Diana

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s one song that will always take Prince William back to a “real family moment” he used to have with Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales previously revealed the “family moment” he had with Princess Diana that involved an iconic 1980’s song.

The late Princess of Wales apparently played this when taking her sons back to boarding school and it brings back memories of her now for Prince William.

Over the years Prince William and Prince Harry have shared several precious memories about the late Princess Diana. Many of these have been utterly heart-wrenching like when the Duke of Sussex opened up about their mother’s pain. Whilst some have been more focused on the positive times they shared together, like Princess Diana’s adorable nickname for Prince William. One more sweet moment is the song that will always take Prince William back to what he once described as a “real family moment” with his beloved mum.

Casting his mind back in the Apple podcast, Time to Walk, in 2022 the future King shared fascinating details about how Princess Diana would attempt to cheer her sons up on their way back to boarding school. And it involved playing a specific Tina Turner song that has “to this day” Prince William still enjoys listening to.

"One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time - I to this day still quite enjoy it, secretly – is Tina Turner's The Best, because sitting in the backseat singing away, it felt like a real family moment," he declared.

Apparently Princess Diana got so into the song that she was “driving alone” and “singing at the top of her voice”. Prince William went on to reflect how the late Princess of Wales’ technique worked beautifully as it was only when they were right at the school gates that it “sunk in” they were back at school.

"You'd be singing, listening to the music right the way up to the gates of school where they dropped you off, and that's when reality kind of sunk in,” he said. “You really were going back to school, because before that you're lost in song. You want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.”

Even now, it seems to be a song that will always take Prince William back to that “family moment”. He explained that it still reminds him of Princess Diana and being in the car with her.

The Prince of Wales shared, “[W]hen I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings me back lots of memories of my mother."

Princess Diana’s idea could potentially be one that Prince William might keep going. Prince George was reportedly taken for a look around Eton - Prince William’s old school - earlier this year. It’s not clear whether he’ll definitely go there and if he’d be a boarder but his parents could play a fun song whilst taking him to school to create their own special memories.

There are still three years before Prince George will move on to his next school, although it’s been suggested that he’ll be taking a pre-test exam in November. Reports have claimed that this milestone is why Kate is set to miss out on attending the Earthshot Prize Awards for the first time as she supposedly wants to remain in the UK to support her eldest son.