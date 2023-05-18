The ‘shocking’ idea that royal commentator declares should get Prince Harry and Meghan’s security team ‘fired’

There's a “shocking” idea that a royal commentator believes should get Prince Harry and Meghan’s security team "fired” if they made it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has released a statement describing the “relentless” pursuit of the couple by paparazzi on May 16.

A royal commentator has described the reported decision to move them from an SUV to a taxicab as “shocking”.

Just a day after Meghan Markle reflected on her “funny” afterschool “ritual” in a speech during her and Prince Harry’s first public appearance post-coronation the couple released a shocking statement. Their spokesperson declared Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York as they left the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards. Now royal commentator and columnist Victoria Arbiter has spoken out about what she perceives to be a “shocking” decision that could reportedly have been made by Prince Harry and Meghan’s security team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have left the awards on May 16 in a black SUV before later switching to a New York taxicab. The driver has since spoken out about the intense experience as paparazzi pursued the King’s youngest son and daughter-in-law.

Taking to Twitter after the Sussexes’ statement was shared, Victoria expressed her belief that if the couple’s security team were the ones who made the decision to move the royals from an SUV to a taxi they should be “fired” for this “shocking” idea.

“If Harry and Meghan’s security detail made the decision for them to switch from an SUV to a taxi they need to be fired,” she wrote. “A NYC taxi driver would have no experience dealing with flashbulbs or driving defensively. This is why you hire pros.”

After receiving a reply that suggested that this wasn’t “necessarily” the case, Victoria admitted that there remain a lot of “questions” surrounding the incident. However, she maintained her criticism for the idea of moving them to a vehicle driven by someone who was “inexperienced” in a “defensive” driving.

“There are still lots of questions, Judy, but I think directing them to drive with an inexperienced driver in a defensive situation is a shocking idea. They’d have been better driving in a police car with the sirens on,” the royal commentator said.

In their statement, Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson described the couple as being followed by a “ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” and said that the “relentless pursuit” lasted “over two hours”.

Prince Harry, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, previously discussed how he believes the “paparazzi still harass people” in episode 2 of the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. At the beginning of the episode the importance of safety whilst driving and evasive driving techniques was highlighted through scenes filmed in November 2021 in New York.

The Sussexes are seen leaving a car park, with Prince Harry immediately asking how long the drive would be and Meghan having to ask the driver because she wasn’t sure after the “detour” that had been specifically planned to avoid paparazzi.

Later on Meghan appeared slightly stressed on the highway as Prince Harry comforted her, saying, “We’ll be with friends in less than 10 minutes.”