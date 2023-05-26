The seemingly insignificant thing that 'bothers' Prince William following royal outings with Princess Catherine

Royal experts have weighed in and revealed the thing that 'bothers' Prince William after he attends royal engagements with his wife - and to be fair, we'd probably feel the same way!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are a team and often attend royal engagements together.

While they always seem to be in great spirits during these events, there is reportedly one thing that the Prince doesn't like.

The Prince and Princess of Wales often attend royal engagements together and have what seems to be a fun dynamic with one another during their busy schedule. However, there is reportedly one thing that 'bothers' Prince William the next day. Apparently, the Prince is rather frustrated when their photographs are taken, but he is completely cropped out of photos so that Kate is the only one in the spotlight.

One royal source has revealed that while the Prince does get frustrated when he is cropped out of images, he only wishes for Catherine's success and isn't jealous when she gets more attention. They then compared their relationship with Charles and Diana and said there was a clear difference.

Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah told The Royal Beat explained that there is a “very striking difference” between Prince William and Kate's relationship when compared to Charles and Diana before they divorced. "Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine….William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine’s work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction," she said.

However, she added, "The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!"

While that may seem rather insignificant, it's pretty understandable that being cropped out of a photo isn't going to make you feel the best!

Speaking about the relationship between the future King and Queen, woman&home's very own Editor, Hannah Fernando, also chipped into this conversation and explained a little more about the royal duo's relationship.

"These two seem very much a team. Catherine has no wish to eclipse him. She is coming into her own because she is actually brilliant. She has taken on this life, opened her arms to it, and learned along the way what she needs to do. I think he is delighted by that, and I don't think he is worried about her eclipsing him," said Hannah.

