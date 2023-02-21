The royal considering following Prince Harry and Meghan with USA move

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been rumored that there is a royal considering a US move, following the path paved by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to move to the US back in 2020.

It has now been suggested that the pair have ignited a trend as it is rumored that another royal is considering relocating.

It has been reported that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are considering trading their UK home for a property in the US.

The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported that sources told their reporter Emily Prescott that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have even sent their royal relatives some listings for homes, "Friends told MoS (Mail on Sunday's) Emily Prescott the Sussexes sent home listings to Eugenie."

The reporter's sources claimed that the Princess wants to move her family to California but are thinking of a slightly different location to the Sussexes. "I'm told the couple are instead looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, and they plan to rent first before taking the plunge and snapping up a property," wrote the reporter.

It was also suggested that this move is imminent. The reporter wrote, "My source tells me: 'With a growing family, it all feels like it is about new starts. This isn't just a pipe dream.'"

Princess Eugenie has lived in the US before, as she lived in New York and worked for two years at Paddle8, an online auction house between 2013 and 2015. This could add plausibility to these rumors as she is clearly already familiar with living in the States.

Princess Eugenie is currently pregnant with her second child. In a photo taken by her husband and posted on Instagram, Princess Eugenie revealed, "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

The adorable snap showed the Princess wrapped up warm as she stood outdoors in the winter sun as she looked down at her little boy August who seemed to be gently kissing his proud mom’s baby bump. It could be that the royal couple is looking to make this move soon after their second child's birth so that they can raise their children in the US.

Of all of the members of the Royal Family, Princess Eugenie is the one who has always had a close relationship with her cousin the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry's Super Bowl outing with Princess Eugenie delighted fans in 2022 and it is thought that Eugenie and her husband have been out to the US on a number of occasions to visit the royal couple.

Reports have even suggested that Eugenie was spotted in LA earlier this month at an art show, indicating that she could have seen Meghan and Harry very recently.