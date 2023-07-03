The photo that proves Prince George could be stepping up sooner than you think

This throwback photo proves Prince George could step up sooner than fans think following his recent appearance with proud dad Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son recently enjoyed a special outing with Prince William to watch the cricket.

Although this wasn’t an official engagement for Prince George, if he follows in King Charles’ footsteps his first major engagement might be just a few years away.

Prince William twinned with Prince George on July 1 as the 9-year-old royal stepped out for the first time since the coronation weekend for a special day watching cricket. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen him accompany one of both of his parents to a sporting event. In recent years Prince George has been glimpsed at everything from Wimbledon 2022 to soccer and rugby matches. And whilst these visits weren’t strictly public engagements for Prince George, his first official public engagement with solo responsibilities could come sooner than some fans might think.

Taking to social media on July 2, the Royal Collection Trust shared a sweet throwback snap of King Charles at a garden party in Scotland.

The caption revealed that this was His Majesty’s first official engagement and it took place when he was 16 years old at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. King Charles met “hundreds of young people” at the party which was given for “young Scottish and Commonwealth students” in late June 1965.

Undertaking his first public engagement at just 16 was likely a huge moment for him. Future King Prince George will turn 10 on July 22 and is currently second in the royal line of succession. It’s possible Prince George could step up and undertake his first public engagement with independent responsibilities within six years if he follows in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Although he’s accompanied his parents to plenty of engagements, Prince George has never been the royal at the forefront of the occasion or the one speaking to members of the public alone. As he gets older, he’s expected to take on more independent responsibilities and become more accustomed to speaking with “hundreds” of people like his grandfather did at 16.

A garden party like the one in 1965 could also be a more contained way of him gaining more experience with other royals nearby. Of course, it’s possible that Prince William and Kate Middleton would prefer their son to have a higher degree of privacy and less involvement in public life for a little while longer.

However, they’ve already gradually introduced him to engagements by bringing him to several of theirs, including a Jubilee visit to Wales in 2022.

Prince George’s appearances at sporting events has been described by The Sunday Times’ Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah as a “clever” approach.

Referencing him attending the Euros 2020 soccer matches, she previously told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, "Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people - it's quite a clever way of doing it."

Whether or not Prince George could follow in King Charles’ footsteps and step up to undertake more independent royal duties at a royal engagement in his teenage years remains to be seen. Though fans could well expect to see the young royal at more sporting events going forward.