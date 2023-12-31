The New Year's Resolutions that Meghan Markle makes every year

New Year’s Eve always brings with it a chance to both look back and look ahead, and this is the same for people from all walks of life, including the Royal Family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have got a jump on their reminiscing, sharing previously unseen photos of their family as they look back at their 2023, and the family will also partake in some traditional celebrations as the world welcomes in 2024.

Another tradition many people will follow as we see out 2023 and start afresh on January 1 is setting a bunch of goals for the new year – their New Year’s Resolutions.

Common resolutions can include beauty resolutions to take control of your regime, starting on a fast to kickstart a health transformation or just set some personal goals to achieve, from putting yourself out there more to travelling more.

If you’re Meghan Markle, however, it would seem that each year your resolutions tend to look pretty similar.

This is because, per her own words on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, Meghan joked about making the same list “nearly… every single year” as she needed the constant reminder to banish some “unladylike” qualities.

Back in 2016, while writing on her former platform The Tig, Meghan posted about wanting to stop swearing for the new year.

She wrote, “These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.”

As for her second repeat resolution, Meghan continued, “And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

The former Suits actress wrote at the time, “For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.”

She also shared that she wanted to “leave room for magic” as she planned for the year ahead.

Meghan’s previous resolutions have resurfaced after she and Prince Harry spent another Christmas away from the rest of the Royal Family.

It was thought that Meghan was throwing a “homesick” Harry a British themed Christmas as the Duke of Sussex continues to be estranged from the likes of his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t spent a Christmas with the royals at Sandringham since 2018, and the relationship between all parties continues to be strained following accusations made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left life as working royals and moved to California.

The release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, at the start of 2023 only made things worse, as Harry accused William of physically attacking him, plus calling his father unaffectionate.

Despite all of this, some still think there’s a sign that a “forgiving” King Charles could welcome the pair back, especially after His Majesty offered an olive branch to the likes of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson this Christmas (with Fergie joining for her first royal walkabout in over 30 years).

However, that might not be considered good news to everyone as it has been suggested that Meghan never really felt at home in the UK.

What will happen next between the family remains unknown, but let’s just hope it doesn’t cause Meghan to swear or start chewing her nails in 2024.