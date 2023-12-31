The New Year's Resolutions that Meghan Markle makes every year
Meghan Markle makes the same New Year’s Resolutions ‘nearly’ every year, she once revealed
New Year’s Eve always brings with it a chance to both look back and look ahead, and this is the same for people from all walks of life, including the Royal Family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have got a jump on their reminiscing, sharing previously unseen photos of their family as they look back at their 2023, and the family will also partake in some traditional celebrations as the world welcomes in 2024.
Another tradition many people will follow as we see out 2023 and start afresh on January 1 is setting a bunch of goals for the new year – their New Year’s Resolutions.
Common resolutions can include beauty resolutions to take control of your regime, starting on a fast to kickstart a health transformation or just set some personal goals to achieve, from putting yourself out there more to travelling more.
If you’re Meghan Markle, however, it would seem that each year your resolutions tend to look pretty similar.
This is because, per her own words on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, Meghan joked about making the same list “nearly… every single year” as she needed the constant reminder to banish some “unladylike” qualities.
The Palace Papers by Tina Brown | £6 at Amazon
This royal bestseller delivers plenty of shocking revelations as it examines how the Royal Family have reinvented themselves over the years. The Palace Papers focuses on everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Prince Harry with intriguing inside access and details.
Back in 2016, while writing on her former platform The Tig, Meghan posted about wanting to stop swearing for the new year.
She wrote, “These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.”
As for her second repeat resolution, Meghan continued, “And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”
The former Suits actress wrote at the time, “For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.”
She also shared that she wanted to “leave room for magic” as she planned for the year ahead.
Meghan’s previous resolutions have resurfaced after she and Prince Harry spent another Christmas away from the rest of the Royal Family.
It was thought that Meghan was throwing a “homesick” Harry a British themed Christmas as the Duke of Sussex continues to be estranged from the likes of his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t spent a Christmas with the royals at Sandringham since 2018, and the relationship between all parties continues to be strained following accusations made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left life as working royals and moved to California.
The release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, at the start of 2023 only made things worse, as Harry accused William of physically attacking him, plus calling his father unaffectionate.
Despite all of this, some still think there’s a sign that a “forgiving” King Charles could welcome the pair back, especially after His Majesty offered an olive branch to the likes of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson this Christmas (with Fergie joining for her first royal walkabout in over 30 years).
However, that might not be considered good news to everyone as it has been suggested that Meghan never really felt at home in the UK.
What will happen next between the family remains unknown, but let’s just hope it doesn’t cause Meghan to swear or start chewing her nails in 2024.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The spring/summer handbag trends 2024 to look out for next season
Bucket bags, chain handles and XL totes are just some of the handbag trends for 2024 that are making a comeback
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
James Middleton reflects on ‘unforgettable’ year: 'I'm exhausted'
Kate Middleton's brother James has opened up about the past 12 months after becoming a dad and losing one of his dogs.
By Naomi Bartram Published
-
Royal expert says this member of the royal family is ‘almost certainly’ next to release a tell-all memoir
According to a royal expert, 'Spare' could be moving into the background
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite luxury daytime perfume is the perfect Christmas gift for fragrance lovers - and it has a rare discount today
Meghan Markle's luxury perfume would make an absolutely gorgeous gift for yourself or a loved one and it's currently discounted
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle 'never felt at home' in the UK and has no plans to return to England anytime soon, royal author claims
Omid Scobie has alleged that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want to 'dive back into the soap opera' and 'never felt at home' in the UK
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The sweet Christmas tradition Harry and William will continue for a seriously heart-warming reason
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly set to continue a special Christmas tradition with their children in mind
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Veja sale now includes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite trainers and we’re adding to our shoe collection
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's trainers are both in the Veja sale this Black Friday and we can see why they love these chic staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle’s £46 earrings make waves with the most gorgeous all-white outfit in Canada
Meghan Markle's £46 earrings are the ultimate versatile jewellery item and she paired them with an equally elegant outfit combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle is head-to-toe chic in black with trio of gold Cartier pieces and we’ve found the perfect affordable alternatives
Meghan Markle's Cartier pieces are timeless and here's how to recreate this sophisticated look for less ahead of the festive season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This royal knew 'Meghan had short shelf-life' in the Firm from their first meeting
A royal insider has claimed that one senior royal foresaw Meghan’s early departure from the Royal Family
By Jack Slater Published