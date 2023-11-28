Meghan Markle 'never felt at home' in the UK and has no plans to return to England anytime soon, royal author claims
Omid Scobie has alleged that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want to 'dive back into the soap opera' and 'never felt at home' in the UK
Meghan Markle reportedly "never felt at home" in the UK and has no plans to return, it's been alleged by a royal author.
It’s been several years since Prince Harry and Meghan settled in California. The Duchess of Sussex has only returned to the UK a few times since then, most recently for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. Now it’s been suggested by royal author Omid Scobie that Meghan allegedly “never felt” truly at home living in the UK. The author - who wrote Finding Freedom as well as his new release, Endgame - is known for dissecting the inner workings of the Royal Family.
Omid has recently claimed that Meghan "never wants to set foot again in England" again. As per The Mirror, he reportedly expressed the belief that she "never felt at home" living in the UK and it’s also been alleged that Meghan did not attend the coronation of King Charles because she did not want to "dive back into the soap opera” of “the court”.
Despite this, Omid has apparently also suggested that Meghan and Prince Harry are "said to be keeping King Charles III up to date with their family life" by sending him photos of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The release of Omid’s new book, Endgame, on 28th November has been attracting considerable media attention and comes after it was predicted by fellow royal author and expert Katie Nicholl that the Sussexes could incorporate many aspects of a “British Christmas” into their 2023 festive season.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t expected to make the trip over to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the Royal Family. The last time the couple spent the festive period in Norfolk was 2018 - the year they got married.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have never experienced a royal Christmas and amid Omid’s claim that Meghan supposedly has no plans to return to England it’s not clear whether this might happen one day soon. The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has recently expressed her belief that Kate and Prince William would “refuse” a Christmas invite if Prince Harry and Meghan received one.
She told OK! that she couldn’t see, "how Charles could invite Harry and Meghan without causing major disruption and upsetting William and Kate, who would presumably refuse to attend.”
“So I don’t think they will be invited for Christmas,” Jennie speculated, before adding that an invite to a UK-based New Year celebration could be possible. Although, in her opinion, it’s more likely any potential visit would be in 2024.
“A new year, a new leaf and I am certain that, in spite of all that has been so painfully said and done, the King loves his younger son very much and would like nothing better than to mend bridges with him and get to know his two grandchildren,” she claimed. “Small steps and in the right direction, but personally I think it’s still a bit early to expect Harry and Meghan to be flying over. Maybe in the coming year though."
Whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK in 2024 remains to be seen, whilst Omid Scobie’s new book continues to share revelations and attract attention.
