Inside the royals' traditional New Year's Eve plans

As we prepare to ring in 2024, the royal family will be continuing decades-old traditions this New Year’s Eve.

This year marks the second holiday season without Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation taking place the following May.

Following Christmas at Sandringham, Charles and Camillia will celebrate New Years in Birkhall, Scotland, with the location hosting their Highland Hogmanay plans since 2004.

According to an insider at the Mirror, Charles 'pulls out all the stops for his party, which will probably go on into the early hours of the morning'.

The King is believed to have once said: 'At Balmoral there's a lot of dancing, and at Birkhall there's a lot of drinking.'

The late cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Rhodes, also previously shared some secret details about the night.

She said: 'At the end of the meal she would start a series of toasts. As well as "Hooray for" with glasses held high, there was even more of "Down with", with glasses almost disappearing beneath the table. Combined with the nostalgic sing-songs, [it] always made for an unforgettable evening.'

Traditionally, reports suggest Queen Elizabeth II previously spent both Christmas and New Year's at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

Her Majesty would invite the whole family to join her and celebrate the New Year in Sandringham, including all those who were unable to join her for Christmas, and host a small party which would continue into the early hours.

In the countryside and surrounded by 20,000 acres, the royals could unwind together and enjoy some much needed family time.

According to Her Majesty’s private secretary, Sir William Hesletine, no one went to sleep until the Queen, as he said in the book The Royals in Australia: 'Nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.'

(Image credit: Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite holding a party, former press secretary to the late Queen and the royal family, Charles Anson, previously revealed that New Year’s isn’t as important to the royals as Christmas.

He told The Independent: '[There is] a long tradition of Christmas and party games – and things like charades have always been popular with the Queen – that started during the war when they were holed up at Windsor and couldn’t go out because of the air raids.

'When they’re up at Balmoral at the summer period, the Queen always gives a dance with a lot of Scottish reels. But that’s more of an autumn event - the Ceilidhs at Balmoral.'

Over the years, there have been lots of festivities during the New Year's Eve celebrations, with royal family author Brian Hoey writing in his book, At Home with the Queen, that one tradition included playing a game called “lucky dip”.

This saw staff bring a tub, filled with sawdust and hidden pieces of paper, with guesses for the new year written on them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for New Year’s Day, royal fans will know the whole family attends a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are traditionally in attendance as well as other members of the family including Zara Philips and Mike Tindall, as well as their children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Peter Philips and Autumn are also usually present, as well as their kids Savannah Phillips and Isla.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been in attendance in the past with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, however Kate sometimes spends the New Year with her family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in California since stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 so won’t be at the celebrations.

Other New Year's Day traditions reportedly include outdoor activities such as long walks, horseback riding and pheasant shooting.