The most rebellious young royal has been revealed - and it isn't Prince Louis!

Prince Louis is often dubbed the cheekiest young member of the Royal Family - but a body language expert has now given the crown to another young royal.

Body language expert Judi James has shed some light on the young royals.

From his funny behaviour at Trooping the Colour to being warned to behave by Mike Tindall at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour often has royal fans in hysterics.

But while many would describe five-year-old Louis as a little royal rebel thanks to his frequent cheeky antics, there's actually another young royal who has been named 'most rebellious.'

Body language expert Judi James has revealed to the Express that 12-year-old Savannah Phillips - the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips - is actually the most rebellious young royal.

Judi said, “With royal rebels Zara and Mike as her aunt and uncle, stoic Princess Anne as her granny, and a whole gang of younger royal children to ring-lead the fun with, it’s no wonder that Savannah Philips is currently leading an exclusive but competitive set of runners when it comes to winning the title of the most rebellious young royal.”

She added that Savannah - who was pictured high-fiving Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - is not badly behaved, but simply fun-loving and a bit cheeky.

“Savannah’s body language defines her as fearless and the best fun," Judi said. "Not a naughty rebel but just the most playful and often hilarious one of all the late Queen’s great-grandchildren.”

She added that Savannah, being one of the older children, acts as somewhat of a role model to the younger ones. “The younger royals clearly adore her and she is often seen showing her caring and nurturing side or even checking their behavior, in between bouts of showing them how to be free and how to enjoy even the most challenging royal events."

Judi also revealed how Savannah’s behavior with one particular fellow young royal is very telling. "When it comes to her future King George she is refreshingly irreverent," Judi said. "If she’s not making him laugh by pulling faces she can be seen clamping a hand over his mouth on the royal balcony, or even pushing him downhill at polo."

While body language expert Judi has named her as the most rebellious and fun, she has also noted that Savannah has a caring, emotional side too. She observed that “she also provided one of the most touching images from the late Queen’s vigil when she looked up at her tearful father with a mouth-shrug of concern, comfort, and support."