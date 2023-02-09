The creative passion Kate and Carole Middleton and the Queen all shared - and why the Wales children could inherit it!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a creative passion Kate and Carole Middleton and the Queen shared and the Wales children could inherit it!

The Princess of Wales, her mother Carole Middleton and the late Queen Elizabeth all shared a passion for photography.

Kate Middleton recently unveiled a baby picture taken by her mom and with so many photographers in the family, the Wales kids might grow to love it too.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton's athletic prowess wowed during a strength exercise and you guessed it - she wore her favorite trainers.

Just days after announcing the launch of her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood’s brand new campaign, Shaping Us, the future Queen Consort delighted fans with an unseen snap from her early years. Showing the Princess of Wales as a baby playfully reaching towards her beaming dad Michael Middleton’s face, she explained that “faces are a baby’s best toy”. Kate Middleton’s baby photo is undeniably adorable and many fans were quick to express how alike she and Prince Louis looked at this age.

Though there’s another subtle detail that gives new insight too. It shows the creative passion Kate and Carole Middleton and the late Queen all shared and the Wales children could grow to love it too! At the end of the caption, the Princess revealed that the photo was taken by her mom Carole.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The senior royal is known for her passion for photography and a royal photographer once praised Kate Middleton’s “beautifully composed” family portraits. She was even chosen by Queen Camilla to photograph her at Ray Mill House in Wiltshire for a cover photo when Her Majesty became the third royal Guest Editor of Country Life magazine last year.

However, Kate’s annual birthday portraits of her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are perhaps her most iconic photographs and fans look forward to her sharing the pictures on social media. It seems Carole might well have loved taking plenty of heart-warming family photos of her own as her children grew up, if Kate’s recently-posted baby photo is anything to go by.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The late Queen was also photographed, camera in hand, over the years. Throwback photos show her taking pictures of Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982 and of the Queen’s corgis in Windsor Home Park at Windsor Castle in 1960, to name a few occasions.

Both sides of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ family have showcased a love of this creative hobby. So it’s perhaps likely that as they grow up being often photographed at events and seeing their proud mom (and maybe grandma, Carole too) taking family snaps, they could be inspired to give it a go themselves.

Already the Wales children have developed a love of some of their parents’ hobbies. Prince George has accompanied football-loving Prince William to watch matches several times.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, last month the Princess of Wales reportedly explained at a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team that Prince Louis loves rugby.

As per The Mirror (opens in new tab), she said, “We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.”

Prince George has also been to a few rugby matches in recent years and all three are supposedly being taught how to sail by their mom. With so many shared passions already amongst the family, the Princess of Wales’ children could possibly follow in their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’s photo-taking footsteps one day.