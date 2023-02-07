Sophie Wessex rocks camo gear and baseball cap as she shoots guns at army barracks
Sophie Wessex rocked camo gear and a baseball cap as she attended a royal engagement at the Gibraltar army barracks in Surrey
Sophie Wessex rocked camo gear as she tried out some clay pigeon shooting at some army barracks in Camberley, Surrey.
- Sophie Wessex is a beloved member of the Royal Family who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward.
- The Countess of Wessex showed off her shooting skills as she tried out some guns at an army barracks in Surrey.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton finds new 'ball-breaker' personal secretary after seeking 'a different kind of courtier'
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex braved the frosty English weather and traveled to Surrey to the Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley, England.
While the Countess is known for her fantastic style, and work with a number of important charities, not many would consider that she is as at home wearing army gear and holding a rifle, as she is on a red carpet in a sequin gown. However, while visiting the barracks, the Countess took part in clay pigeon shooting and showed off her skills with a shotgun.
The Countess grinned as she chatted with the army troops and wore a military-style camouflage jacket, grey skinny jeans, combat boots, a green baseball cap, and a pair of noise mufflers to protect her ears from the sound of gunfire. The Countess looked worlds away from her typical attire but fans loved to see Sophie getting stuck in with the troops.
The Countess added her own touches to this look and her pink lipstick and light silver-frosty makeup was the perfect way to add her own style to her practical outfit.
As a senior member of the Royal Family, Sophie holds a number of honourary military titles including Royal Honorary of the Colonel 5th Battalion The Rifles (5 Rifles), Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Army Music, and Colonel-in-Chief of Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.
This royal engagement shows how seriously Sophie takes these titles and how the Countess ensures to throw herself into event engagement associated with her titles and patronages.
Recently, the Countess showed how happy she was to get stuck into engagements as Sophie Wessex fed calves on a farm outing in Cirencester. The Countess has been a patron of a charity that directly serves farmers and helps them with financial struggles during difficult times. In an adorable video released by the Royal Family, Sophie showed that she may be a royal, but she's still happy to get stuck into farm work as she helped feed a baby cow by hand with a huge bottle of milk.
In other recent news, the Countess continued to show her humble side as Sophie Wessex sent a heartfelt apology letter after she accidentally humiliated a performer at the Royal Variety show. The recipient in question concluded that they were blown away by the Countess 'class' and humility when it came to her sweet apology.
