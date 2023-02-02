Sophie Wessex's on-trend Barbour jacket and Burford wellies prove casual dressing never has to be boring as she feeds calves on latest outing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Wessex wore an on-trend Barbour jacket and thick welly boots at a dairy farm.

The Countess of Wessex wore the perfect country look in Cirencester.

While visiting a dairy farm, Sophie chatted with farmers and petted farm animals, and even got stuck into some farm tasks.

The Countess of Sussex visited Smerrill Dairy to meet farmers from across Gloucestershire to hear about the challenges they face. These farmers have been assisted by the Addington Fund - a charity of which Sophie is a patron - which has functioned for the last 20 years to support farmers and families in times of crisis.

In an adorable video released by the Royal Family, Sophie showed that she may be a royal, but she's still happy to get stuck into farm work as she helped feed a baby cow by hand with a huge bottle of milk.

For this royal engagement, the Countess wore a casual outfit that was perfect for farm work. Sophie wore a thick waxed navy and brown Barbour jacket with a matching pair of navy and brown rubber wellies from Ariat.

The Countess has been seen in these go-to wellies before and was pictured in the boots in 2022 when she went on another farm-based royal engagement. Despite wrapping up warmly, the Countess still looked chic and her half up hair and casually light make up looked perfect on the cold but sunny January morning.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images)

Fans loved this sweet video of the Countess and took to social media to compliment Sophie and called her a 'hidden gem'

"She's just amazing! A real hidden gem and such an added bonus for the Royal family!!" said one commenter. "The Countess of Wessex is my favorite. The video is really great 👏🏼👏🏼" said another.

"Countess of Wessex, as always, taking a genuine interest in wherever/whatever her engagement is. Another very hard working Royal. 😊" agreed a third.