Sophie Wessex's on-trend Barbour jacket and Burford wellies prove casual dressing never has to be boring as she feeds calves on latest outing

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Countess of Sussex visited Smerrill Dairy to meet farmers from across Gloucestershire to hear about the challenges they face. These farmers have been assisted by the Addington Fund - a charity of which Sophie is a patron - which has functioned for the last 20 years to support farmers and families in times of crisis. 

In an adorable video released by the Royal Family, Sophie showed that she may be a royal, but she's still happy to get stuck into farm work as she helped feed a baby cow by hand with a huge bottle of milk.

For this royal engagement, the Countess wore a casual outfit that was perfect for farm work. Sophie wore a thick waxed navy and brown Barbour jacket with a matching pair of navy and brown rubber wellies from Ariat. 

The Countess has been seen in these go-to wellies before and was pictured in the boots in 2022 when she went on another farm-based royal engagement. Despite wrapping up warmly, the Countess still looked chic and her half up hair and casually light make up looked perfect on the cold but sunny January morning.

Countess of Wessex

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images)
This leather-detailed rubber boot offers sturdy and stylish resistance to drizzles and downpours alike. The boot is waterproof and made from vulcanized rubber, with adjustable leather strap closure and a Leather-trimmed top. The boot also has a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and a Duratread™ outsole with easy-off "heel kick" feature.

Based on the the legendary Bedale but cut to a flattering, feminine silhouette, the Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket is an iconic style crafted in traditional Thornproof waxed cotton. Boasting a sit-down corduroy collar, classic tartan lining and a wealth of pockets for all your storage needs, several enhancement options are available, including a zip-in liner and a hood, making the Beadnell a versatile, all-season jacket.

Fans loved this sweet video of the Countess and took to social media to compliment Sophie and called her a 'hidden gem'

"She's just amazing! A real hidden gem and such an added bonus for the Royal family!!" said one commenter. "The Countess of Wessex is my favorite. The video is really great 👏🏼👏🏼" said another.

"Countess of Wessex, as always, taking a genuine interest in wherever/whatever her engagement is. Another very hard working Royal. 😊" agreed a third.

