Sir David Attenborough's wholesomely sweet honor for the late Queen Elizabeth

They had a relationship born out of a shared love of nature, and now Sir David Attenborough is keeping the late Queen's memory alive by planting a new tree in her honor.

Sir David joined young volunteers to plant a tree in honor of the late Queen's reign.

The tree was planted in the new four-acre Platinum Jubilee Woodland, situated in Richmond Park, London.

Sir David Attenborough, who received his second knighthood last year, joined school children to help plant an oak tree in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Woodland, which is based in Richmond Park, London.

Sir David, who wrote a heartfelt tribute for the Queen when she passed away last year, was giving a helping hand as part of the nationwide Plant a Tree for the Jubilee project - over the last few months a million new trees have been planted to celebrate the Queen's reign and create a lasting environmental legacy.

The TV presenter went on to call the English oak, which he personally selected, a 'fitting tribute to her memory'.

Sir David posed for pictures and gave a masterclass to a group of children from the QGC Junior Foresters alongside TV presenter Clare Balding.

The natural historian went on to say, “The late Queen was very fond of the Royal Parks and was a great lover of trees, so this is a fitting tribute to her memory."

“Its creation also marks the continuing conservation of this protected landscape, and the wonderful wildlife within, so that it can be enjoyed by many generations to come. The Queen’s Green Canopy has created an invaluable national legacy for our children, future generations, and the planet itself.”

Sir David, who has previously worked with the late Queen in the past - most notably during The Queen’s Green Planet - paid a 'heartfelt' tribute to her last September.

“She was an expert at getting people to relax,' he said, “When you met her you were well aware that you were in the presence of someone who was extremely important to our society and yet she made it seem that you were meeting another human being with exactly the same conditions that all human beings have.”