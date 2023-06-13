Royal fans can't get over how handsome young Prince Philip is in this vintage snap - and he's the spitting image of Prince William too

An old photograph of Prince Philip shared to mark what would've been his 102nd birthday has got royal fans pointing out just how much his grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, look like him.

The late Prince Philip would've marked his 102nd birthday on 10th June 2023, with a special vintage photograph from his youth being shared to honor the milestone day.

Philip, who was Queen Elizabeth II's husband for more than 70 years, passed away in April 2021 aged 99, but is still fondly remembered by his and the Queen's grandchildren and members of the royal fold.

To mark what would've been Prince Philip's 102nd birthday, the Royal Collection Trust shared a rarely-seen vintage photograph of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Taken when he was just a teenager, Prince Philip, whose love story with the Queen began when they met back in 1939, can be seen perched on the roof of Gordonstoun School in Scotland, gazing away from the camera.

Alongside the black and white photograph, a simple caption said, "Prince Philip was born on this day in 1921. He was educated in France, England, Germany and Scotland, spending five years at the newly founded Gordonstoun School on the Moray coast of Scotland.

"Prince Philip was photographed, aged about 17, sitting on the school roof wearing his school uniform," the snippet beside the photograph explained.

Reacting to the upload, royal fans were quick to comment on just how dashing Philip was as a young man, with many comparing him to his grandsons, William and Harry.

"Such a handsome young man, so missed," one wrote.

"He was absolutely gorgeous as a young man," another added.

Pointing out his grandsons' likeness to him, one more royal supporter penned, "Harry's profile?"

"I was just thinking the same. Definitely," another commenter agreed.

"Can see William in this pic," a different comment said.

Prince Harry and Prince William opened up on their bond with their beloved grandpa in the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, touching on the close relationship they shared with him and the qualities they loved the most.

"What you see is what you got with my grandfather. That's what I love more than anything else, was the authentic-ness of him," Prince Harry said.

"He was unapologetically him at all times, no matter where he was, no matter who he was speaking to, no matter what he was doing."