Royal Family release two spectacular new photos from the coronation – all the moving details and how Prince George’s future is symbolically captured

Two new photos have been shared by the Royal Family from the day of King Charles’ coronation. The first of the historic photos show the King and Queen flanked by their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance, while the second shows the line of succession, with Prince William and Prince George either side of the King.

New photos have been released from the coronation of King Charles, with the significant shots taken inside Buckingham Palace

There are many hidden details to enjoy about the shots, including Charles and Camilla choosing their wedding photographer for a more personal touch to the grand occasion

If this weekend feels like it’s lacking some pomp and ceremony, it’s probably because we’re still on a coronation comedown from last Saturday (May 6).

From the stunning outfits worn by the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales, twinning with her daughter in matching tiaras, to the star-studded guestlist including Jill Biden, Katy Perry and Carole Middleton, and the centuries-old traditions observed, it was truly a day for the history books.

Fortunately for royal fans, two new photos have been released, and they were taken from within Buckingham Palace on the momentous day.

In one photo, King Charles and Queen Camilla are sat upon the throne chairs made in 1902 for King George V and Queen Mary.

The thrones were used at the coronation of King Edward VII and also in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI, Charles’ grandfather.

In the shots, the King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

The monarchs are flanked by their Pages of Honor and Ladies in Attendance.

A smiling Prince George poses alongside the other Pages, including Queen Camilla's grandsons - Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

The remaining three Pages of Honor, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay are stood on the far left of the photograph.

Fans have all picked up on one interesting detail involving Prince George in the photo, too. Perhaps to set him apart from the other Pages, or perhaps as a moving symbol of his connection to the King, the young Prince is encircled within the Robes of Estate.

Next to Queen Camilla stands her sister Annabel Elliot and next to the King is the Marchioness of Landsdowne – who was appointed to the Royal Household as a Queen’s companion in 2022.

The second photo released is one capturing the line of succession. Sat on the throne is the King, flanked by his direct heir, Prince William, on his left, and Prince George on the right.

The photo really captures the significance of the royal family’s current standing. After 70 years of a matriarchy – with Queen Elizabeth II being the longest serving sovereign in history, and the first ruling Queen (not a Consort) in 51 years – it’s become something of a man’s world again for the line of succession.

Inside Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room

There’s powerful significance in the chosen setting for these now pictures.

The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace conjures up the history and pageantry associated with the Royal Family more than any other room.

It is, according to various sources, the room where a young Queen Elizabeth II (pre-coronation) practised walking with the heavy crown upon her head.

Decades later, some suggest that a young Prince William and Harry played football in the long gallery just off the throne room.

And the Throne Room was where the body of Queen Elizabeth II was moved so that her long-serving staff could say their own personal goodbyes after her family got to mourn her in the Palace’s Bow Room.

From touching family memories to spectacular balls during the reign of Queen Victoria to the Investitures held by George V, King Charles could be sending a strong message about lineage and tradition.