The Royal-approved British fashion brand to look out for in 2024

The Royal-approved British fashion brand Holland Cooper is one to watch out for in the coming year as members of the Royal Family are set to wear, and sell out, many of their pieces.

We saw members of the Royal Family step out in numerous memorable outfits over the last year, from Duchess Sophie's cosy cashmere look to Kate Middleton's striking all-white outfit.

Each royal has their own distinct style, a space in fashion that they've carved out to look unique while still adhering to the many royal protocols dictating what they can, and cannot wear. But there is one brand that seemingly every royal is a fan of and, as the pieces they step out in sell out so incredibly fast, you might want to get ahead of the curve.

The British clothing brand Holland Cooper has become a staple for the royals thanks to its traditional and quintessentially British aesthetic. But despite its heritage look, the brand was actually only founded 16 years ago.

Founder Jade Holland Cooper, 37, began her journey selling her pieces from a stall in a field - you have to start somewhere - and it must be incredibly humbling to see the likes of Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall, not only wearing, but re-wearing, her pieces.

Kate's standout favourites from the brand include their Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit, a jumper she has worn on many occasions over the years including to read a bedtime story on CBeebies in 2022 and during the video to advertise her 2023 annual carol service. She has also been spotted in their statement Full-Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan during the colder months.

Zara Tindall most notably sported a piece from the brand when she wore their Regency Coat in Soft Black as she viewed the flowers left outside Balmoral Castle for the late Queen Elizabeth II. She finished the look, as many of the royals enjoy doing with longline coats, with black tights and a pair of understated, pointed-toe pumps.

Sarah Ferguson is also a fan of the brand and stepped out in their Emerald Green coat for her first royal appearance in 32 years. She accessorised with matching green leather boots, a green velvet Gucci bag, and a matching headband.

Holland Cooper's success is not only down to the brand's royal fans. Founder Jade has put in a lot of hard work and tough graft to get to where she is. Writing on her website, she shared, "In 2008, I stood in a field at Badminton Horse Trials with an idea called Holland Cooper, this consisted of 30 mini-skirts and a 2-metre stand.

"From that day forward, I never looked back. I truly believe, if you want to achieve something badly enough, you can and you will.”