Duchess Sophie is ‘perfection’ in cosy cashmere – and she’s twinning with another royal who wore the same dress years ago

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been praised by fans for a timeless new outfit which perfectly captures a Quiet Luxury vibe. The Duchess’ wool cashmere and silk-blend midi dress is the perfect addition to any wardrobe this winter, a solid base which can be glammed up or worn more professionally. While fans were raving about the outfit, sharp-eyed royal watchers noted that it’s the exact same dress worn by Princess Eugenie in 2021.

In great news for fans who’ve been wondering where Duchess Sophie was during important royal events recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended an engagement in Winchester earlier this week – and her look has been described as “chic,” “stylish” and “perfection.”

The Duchess stepped out wearing a Gabriela Hearst Seymour dress.

The brand is perfect for the down-to-earth Duchess. The dress is described by the designer as, “spun from the label's signature trifecta of textiles – wool, cashmere and silk – the Seymour dress is shaped into a minimalist silhouette. Falling to a calf-skimming midi length, it's fitted with three-quarter-length sleeves and knitted into a fine weave – perfect for seeing you through breezy morns and frosty eves alike.”

Dubbed 'chic and unfussy,' this is a classic case of less is more. Simple, stylish and easy to incorporate into any occasion, the high-quality cashmere and silk-blend dress is a dream for the autumn/winter season.

The outfit in question has actually been seen before on another royal. Princess Eugenie first wore the midi dress two years ago in November 2021 to Cop26.

Both royals opted to accessorise the outfit with a pair of boots, Sophie choosing a tan suede pair and Eugenie opting for a light cream ankle boot.

Sophie completed her look with a repeat favourite, her (sadly now sold-out) Max Mara Custodi double-breasted coat in an elegant white.

While the “unfussy” chic outfit earned her plenty of props from the fashion lovers, royal fans were touched by the addition of her deeply personal pendant necklace.  

Sophie wore her Cassandra Goad necklace which features a quote reading, “The golden thread of courage has no end.” This moving quote comes from a speech made by the late Queen Elizabeth II in her 1981 Christmas address, taken from a poem.

After pictures of Sophie wearing the outfit appeared across social media, fans were quick to praise her autumnal style.

 One wrote, “This is a great autumn look on Sophie. The dress is beautiful and the coat is a nice complement. Boots and belt are the perfect finishing touch. The whole look is chic and unfussy."

Another wrote, “I love this with those boots! Sensible, stylish working outfit.”

