Queen Mary just showed exactly why a flowing white maxi skirt is the summer capsule wardrobe staple of 2024

Queen Mary of Denmark has just shown exactly why a flowing white maxi skirt is the summer capsule wardrobe staple of 2024.

We all have our staple summer outfit staples, whether it’s a linen co-ord, a Broderie Anglaise shirt or a pair of the best white trainers. On really hot days we might find ourselves reaching for shorts or a dress, but the humble maxi skirt is another brilliant option. Maxi skirts are every bit as versatile as white trousers or shorts with all the elegance of a dress and Queen Mary of Denmark just delivered some serious style inspiration with hers. The senior royal was photographed at Gråsten Castle with King Frederik on 12th July wearing a look that was as easy to wear as it was stylish.

Queen Mary’s white maxi skirt was the perfect flowing base for her look and fell right down to her ankles, with a subtle split up one side. We’re accustomed to seeing Her Majesty dress relatively modestly and this was a fun twist on her usual fashion choices, without being too revealing or bold.

(Image credit: Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop White Maxi Skirts

Mint Velvet Cotton Maxi Skirt £89 at John Lewis This gorgeous cotton maxi skirt is such a simple yet impactful staple to have in your wardrobe and it also comes in a deep navy blue colourway. It's designed with a fit-and-flare silhouette and has two practical side pockets. AMhomely Boho Maxi Skirt £10.80-£11.10 at Amazon This maxi skirt is an affordable staple that can be styled for everything from days at home to picnics in the park. There are also so many other colours to choose from, but the white version of this tiered skirt would look amazing with a colourful T-shirt or cami. Ghost Bias Cut Satin Skirt £145 at John Lewis Satin skirts have been very popular in recent years and this one is bias cut with an A-line silhouette to it. The sheen of the material and ivory colour are stunning and this can be dressed up with espadrilles and a satin cami or dressed down with slides and a black T-shirt.

Shop Accessories Like Queen Mary's

Shoe'N Tale Flat Slides £20.52-£22.78 at Amazon Also available in a range of other colours and textures, these woven beige slides are such an affordable shoe choice for summer. They're perfect for slipping on quickly as you head out the door and have a cushioned insole for comfort. Charles & Keith Sandals £65 at Charles & Keith These open-toe sandals can be effortlessly slipped on and the raffia strap adds an instant summery feel to an outfit. The small circular charms on the strap are subtle but stylish and if you'd prefer more of a monochrome footwear option, these also come in chalk white and black. Vogue Square Sunglasses £84 at John Lewis Made with polycarbonate lenses that are impact-resistant and lightweight, these practical and beautiful sunglasses are a must-have for sunny days. The square shape is similar to Queen Mary's sunglasses and the tortoiseshell design is incredibly classic and chic.

The skirt was plain and unfussy with a gorgeous drape to it and its beauty lies in quite how simple the design is. The A-line silhouette and neutral colour means that Queen Mary could easily re-wear this piece with any other item in her summer capsule wardrobe. The soft fabric is great for daytime wear as it’s a little more relaxed and this helps to balance out its full length which can sometimes make maxi skirts seem quite formal.

You could easily style this summer staple piece with a T-shirt or blouse, though the Queen of Denmark went for a ribbed white top that was left untucked for an even more comfortable yet chic feel.

Over the top she added a maxi cardigan by Mirror in the Sky which had a tie dye pattern of muted slate blue and gold. These splashes of colour were playful and introduced a tonal contrast into Queen Mary’s outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Described as a coat by the brand, this was made from superfine, breathable cashmere with an open front and dropped shoulders. A light layer is always lovely to have on breezier summer days or to keep the sun off your shoulders. Queen Mary finished off her look with a pair of Arteana slides with a neutral beige and tan pattern.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re used to seeing senior royals wearing court shoe heels or slingbacks for official appearances but since she and King Frederik took up residence at their summer home, Gråsten Castle, it seems Queen Mary is embracing comfier holiday-esque footwear. Slides are brilliant slip-on shoes and are a bit more elevated than a pair of flip flops for when you want to be comfy and still look put-together.

A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus) A photo posted by on

This balance was achieved perfectly by the Queen as she and King Frederik reviewed the Changing of the Guard in the courtyard. Her brown sunglasses protected her eyes from the sunshine and her long brunette hair framed her face with plenty of volume to it. This is the first time King Frederik and Queen Mary have spent the summer in Gråsten since becoming King and Queen of Denmark earlier this year, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe.

They might only have been there a few days so far but if Queen Mary’s summer outfits continue to be as stunning as this one then we’re excited to see what other staples we might be missing in our wardrobe.