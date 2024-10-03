Queen Mary makes safari-core sophisticated with sleek hiking shoes and stylish Gucci sunglasses
We love the Danish Queen's practical yet chic look
Safari-core probably isn't the seasonal trend you predicted, but Queen Mary's outdoorsy outfit for a visit to the Museum of the Amazon in Brazil goes to show that even zoo keeper style can be made chic with the right accessories.
As much as we would love to wear heeled boots and a fur jacket for the rest of the season, some occasions call for something a little more practical. Queen Mary of Denmark brought out her best safari look in khaki cargos and and a sage green button-up that look surprisingly chic styled with her Gucci sunnies.
Finished off with a pair of hiking boots, this is a look that works perfectly for any manner of hike. The best walking shoes may not be the most fashion-forward item you own, but they offer endless practicality year-round - particularly in wet weather.
We love her on-theme look that somehow manages to remain stylish despite its practical elements. If you have hiking trips planned and could use some new wardrobe staples, there's no going wrong with any aspect of her outfit formula.
Shop Queen Mary's Style
Queen Mary's exact Columbia shirt is almost completely sold out, but you can shop it in other colours for a slightly lower price. If you're on the hunt for a top you can wear for long walks, gardening, or even unbuttoned over a cami in the summer months, this hard-working basic has you covered.
If waterproof trousers don't quite fit in with the rest of your wardrobe, a pair of khaki cargos are both practical and chic when styled right. An autumn capsule wardrobe staple that can be dressed up with a chic cardigan or worn on off-duty days with a slogan sweatshirt, the elasticated waist keeps things comfortable.
Queen Mary's Arc'Teryx Aerios FL Mid GTX Hiking Shoes are not easy to come by, but these Hoka boots have a similar feel and they come highly rated by our Health Editor Grace Walsh, who loves their comfort and endless versatility.
A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
Dressing up her safari-core look with Gucci sunglasses worked to add a touch of Queen Mary's personal style without compromising on comfort or versatility. She was also spotted with her Prada Canapa Stuoia Convertible tote bag to cart all the essentials whilst sticking to a muted colour palette.
One of the best designer bags may not be the first accessory you think to pair with this outfit, but there's no reason why you can't use a similar statement bag to dress up a plainer outfit formula. It only takes a small touch of luxury to instantly elevate your ensemble.
