Queen Mary’s no-fuss summer outfit combination of sage green printed dress, practical sunhat and wedges is mesmerising

Queen Mary’s no-fuss summer outfit combination of a sage green printed dress, practical sunhat and suede wedges is so glamorous.

Nothing screams summer quite like a floaty floral dress, a sunhat and wedges and Queen Mary of Denmark’s latest outfit combined all three for an effortless elegant look. Her Majesty has always had impeccable fashion sense and arrived in Gråsten for her and King Frederik’s summer residence switch-over in style this year. The couple walked up through the town to their summer residence, Gråsten Castle and Queen Mary wore a ME+EM Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress in the cream and green colourway. As often happens with the royal pieces you’d most like to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, this is now almost completely sold out and we can totally see why Queen Mary fell for it.

It has a tiered A-line skirt with a feminine flared hem and a fitted bodice that features a very subtle keyhole detail. The short puffed sleeves accentuate the whimsical pattern which couldn’t be more beautiful for this time of year.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Shop Green Florals For Summer

Oasis Tiered Midi Dress Was £69, Now £62.10 at Debenhams This pastel floral midi dress is a lovely option to have ready for summer occasions like picnics or garden parties. It has elegant puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt and is fully lined which helps it to drape beautifully. Style with wedges or espadrille flats for an instantly summery outfit. Mint Velvet Ruffle Dress £229 at Mint Velvet If you want a floral dress that really makes a statement then this is it. The ruffle detailing is stunning and brings a fun element to this piece, alongside the green and lilac botanical print. It's maxi length with a crew neckline and would look amazing with raffia accessories. John Lewis Maxi Dress £65 at John Lewis Sometimes we don't want our floral dresses to be incredibly formal and this one is perfect for daytime, but can easily be dressed up with heels and a clutch bag too. This has a more abstract green and white floral motif and is made from lightweight cotton.

Shop Accessories Like Queen Mary's

M&S Cotton Rich Fedora £17.50 at M&S This practical yet stylish hat also comes in black and tan, though we especially love this soft white colour for summer. It's made from cotton-rich fabric and the woven, straw-effect design is timeless. The tie details around the brim are pretty and this is easy to throw on with so many outfits. Hobbs Kali Espadrilles Was £99, Now £69 at Hobbs These chic espadrille wedges have a slingback strap with a buckle fastening, a classic jute sole and soft, beige suede uppers. They have internal padding for extra comfort and would look beautiful with a floral dress or your favourite jumpsuit. Jones Bootmaker Wedges £79 at Jones Bootmaker These fabulous wedges are such a similar shade to Queen Mary's shoes, with the addition of a summery jute espadrille sole. The stretch-fit slingback strap is pretty as well as practical and means you can slip these on with minimal fuss.

If there’s one thing we gravitate towards when looking for the best wedding guest dresses or dresses in general in summer, it’s pastel tones. Queen Mary’s maxi dress had a cream base colour which allowed the delicacy of the sage green floral print to really shine through. This soft green shade is utterly stunning and was enhanced with minimal pops of rose pink and lemon yellow making up the flower buds and the muted grey-green of the leaves’ shadows.

Anyone who’s not a fan of ditsy florals might find this more illustrative, botanical style of print to be a great way to wear this popular trend. The Queen didn’t need to layer over her dress on such a bright sunny day in Gråsten, but a linen blazer would also have looked fabulous draped over her shoulders or worn done up on cooler days.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

She instead went all-out with her accessories and added a Canopy Bay ‘Malibu’ hat which has a broader, trilby shape to it and a pretty navy and neutral-toned ribbon running around it. This also has a handy internal ComfyFit size adjuster to help ensure that it fitted Queen Mary perfectly and wasn’t likely to blow off her head if the weather turned breezier. The pale beige of the woven fabric worked perfectly with Queen Mary’s floral dress and also coordinated with her Tod's peep toe wedges.

Crafted from gorgeous suede, these added a textural contrast to her look and wedges are go-to summer shoes for so many people as an alternative to stiletto heels or your best white trainers. Having an open toe design made these more fun and the combination of shoes, floral dress and hat was such a glamorous, yet wearable look from Queen Mary.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

She and King Frederik looked happy and completely at ease as they received bouquets of flowers and greeted well-wishers before making their way up to Gråsten Castle. Their decision to walk might have influenced Queen Mary’s shoe choice and this year marks the first time the couple have spent a summer castle since becoming King and Queen in January following Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

They’re not the only royals who spend a portion of the summer months at a different royal residence, with the Spanish Royal Family traditionally heading to Marivent Palace in Mallorca. The British Royal Family tends to gather at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and it’s expected that King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue this tradition this year too.