Queen Mary’s no-fuss summer outfit combination of sage green printed dress, practical sunhat and wedges is mesmerising
Queen Mary of Denmark was the epitome of understated glamour with her patterned dress and neutral accessories as she moved residences
Queen Mary’s no-fuss summer outfit combination of a sage green printed dress, practical sunhat and suede wedges is so glamorous.
Nothing screams summer quite like a floaty floral dress, a sunhat and wedges and Queen Mary of Denmark’s latest outfit combined all three for an effortless elegant look. Her Majesty has always had impeccable fashion sense and arrived in Gråsten for her and King Frederik’s summer residence switch-over in style this year. The couple walked up through the town to their summer residence, Gråsten Castle and Queen Mary wore a ME+EM Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress in the cream and green colourway. As often happens with the royal pieces you’d most like to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, this is now almost completely sold out and we can totally see why Queen Mary fell for it.
It has a tiered A-line skirt with a feminine flared hem and a fitted bodice that features a very subtle keyhole detail. The short puffed sleeves accentuate the whimsical pattern which couldn’t be more beautiful for this time of year.
If there’s one thing we gravitate towards when looking for the best wedding guest dresses or dresses in general in summer, it’s pastel tones. Queen Mary’s maxi dress had a cream base colour which allowed the delicacy of the sage green floral print to really shine through. This soft green shade is utterly stunning and was enhanced with minimal pops of rose pink and lemon yellow making up the flower buds and the muted grey-green of the leaves’ shadows.
Anyone who’s not a fan of ditsy florals might find this more illustrative, botanical style of print to be a great way to wear this popular trend. The Queen didn’t need to layer over her dress on such a bright sunny day in Gråsten, but a linen blazer would also have looked fabulous draped over her shoulders or worn done up on cooler days.
She instead went all-out with her accessories and added a Canopy Bay ‘Malibu’ hat which has a broader, trilby shape to it and a pretty navy and neutral-toned ribbon running around it. This also has a handy internal ComfyFit size adjuster to help ensure that it fitted Queen Mary perfectly and wasn’t likely to blow off her head if the weather turned breezier. The pale beige of the woven fabric worked perfectly with Queen Mary’s floral dress and also coordinated with her Tod's peep toe wedges.
Crafted from gorgeous suede, these added a textural contrast to her look and wedges are go-to summer shoes for so many people as an alternative to stiletto heels or your best white trainers. Having an open toe design made these more fun and the combination of shoes, floral dress and hat was such a glamorous, yet wearable look from Queen Mary.
She and King Frederik looked happy and completely at ease as they received bouquets of flowers and greeted well-wishers before making their way up to Gråsten Castle. Their decision to walk might have influenced Queen Mary’s shoe choice and this year marks the first time the couple have spent a summer castle since becoming King and Queen in January following Queen Margrethe’s abdication.
They’re not the only royals who spend a portion of the summer months at a different royal residence, with the Spanish Royal Family traditionally heading to Marivent Palace in Mallorca. The British Royal Family tends to gather at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and it’s expected that King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue this tradition this year too.
