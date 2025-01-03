Unsure how to style bold colours? Queen Mary just showed us with amber coat and grey knit
Queen Mary of Denmark brightened up a winter day with her gorgeous orange coat and showed how to balance bold tones with neutrals
Queen Mary wore the most sensational amber-orange coat with a grey knit and boots on Christmas Eve and it was a masterclass in styling bold colours.
When the weather is cold and miserable we often find ourselves longing to brighten up our days with some vibrant colours, but styling them isn’t always easy. Many of us might be a little unsure about how to incorporate bold shades into our winter capsule wardrobe, but Queen Mary of Denmark has reminded us that the simplest approach can often be the best. Her Majesty stepped out with her husband King Frederik, their children and her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe to attend the Christmas Eve service at Aarhus Cathedral and wore a fabulous amber cashmere MaxMara coat.
The pop of orange instantly got our attention and whilst the colour made an instant statement, the silhouette was very timeless which helped to balance it perfectly. Queen Mary’s wrap coat had smart lapels and was secured at the waist with a matching tie belt.
Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit
Also available in beige and black, this rust-orange coat is such a beautiful tone for the colder months. It's sure to make a statement when worn with neutral pieces and it's made from a cosy wool-blend. The oversized design makes it great for layering over knitwear too.
With a regular fit and cosy roll neck, this jumper is such an easy item to throw on with your favourite jeans or skirts. It's part of M&S's Soft Touch collection and has a ribbed texture all over. Whether or not you want to style it with a bright coat, this is something you'll get so much wear out of.
Shop Colourful Coats
Pastel coats are not only beautiful for winter, but as we go into spring too and the soft lilac hue of this is so subtle. It's made from an Italian wool blend fabric and has a belted waist and a fit and flare silhouette.
Featuring statement buttons and a double-breasted fit, this olive green coat is a brilliant choice if you want to add some colour to your winter outfits but don't want to go for a really vivid shade. It's currently 50% off in the sale and it has practical side pockets.
It fell to an elegant midi length which meant it would be easy to style with longer dresses and skirts underneath, as well as with trousers or jeans. On this occasion we didn’t get much of a glimpse of the rest of Her Majesty’s outfit, but her charcoal-grey roll-neck jumper from Prada was visible above the sweeping V-neckline of her coat.
When it comes to the best cashmere jumpers and wool knits worth investing in, we would often advise going for neutral tones so that you can get the most wear out of your pieces. Black, white, grey or camel jumpers go with everything and will never go out of style. Queen Mary’s grey knit was a wonderful choice to style with her coat as it ensured that the amber-orange shade was the focus of her outfit and that it wasn’t overwhelmed.
It might sound simple but it can be so effective to just pick one statement shade like she did and wear it with all neutral pieces. This approach makes wearing brighter colours much easier as you don’t need to worry about colour-clashing and choosing a vibrant coat is a brilliant option, even if you’re not a fan of burnt orange like Queen Mary clearly is.
A lot of the time during the winter the only part of our outfits that anyone really sees is our coat and so opting for outerwear in a bolder colour is sure to make an impact. Jewel tones like burgundy, sapphire blue or emerald green are stunning alternatives to orange that are always popular in the colder months, or if you prefer pastel hues then a powder blue or blossom pink coat would also be lovely. For a more subtle take on styling bold colours, adding brightness with your knitwear is also so effective.
At the Christmas Eve service Queen Mary of Denmark upheld the orange and grey outfit theme with her accessories and wore a pair of knee high suede Gianvito Rossi boots. These were a light dove grey and had a chic pointed toe and stiletto heel. Her Chloe bag had a scalloped design on the flap and was primarily fiery shades of orange that coordinated with her cashmere coat.
This was such a gorgeous winter look and was the last outfit we saw from Queen Mary in 2024. With many more months of cold weather ahead we can’t wait to see if she re-wears her amber-toned coat in the not-too-distant future.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
