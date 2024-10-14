We're bookmarking Queen Letizia's red midi dress and matching kitten heels look for our festive outfit inspiration this year - her style is so timeless and classic
With a classic high neckline and beautiful floating sleeves, Queen Letizia's long red dress is the perfect style for Christmas parties
Queen Letizia recently stunned in a bold red midi dress and matching pair of comfortable kitten heels, giving us the perfect timeless outfit inspiration for this year's festive season.
Bright and bold red tones are the colour of the festive season, whether you're wearing a red knitted jumper with your best jeans or simply incorporating classic red accessories into a sleek black outfit.
But why not go for something a little brighter and bolder like Queen Letizia's elegant head-to-toe red ensemble? The Spanish Queen's all-red outfit, which she wore for the National Day of Spain reception this year, is the perfect elevated party look to recreate for whatever Christmas events you're attending this season.
Bringing a pop of colour to the dreary and rainy day, Letizia looked simply stunning in a red midi dress from Poète. The discontinued style features a stunning pussy bow detail at the neckline, with the high neck style creating a sleek and classic look that beautifully flattered Letizia's frame.
The slightly puffed shoulders cascade down into elegantly cuffed long sleeves, with a waist-defining panel hugging the figure to create a lovely A-line silhouette.
A playful cut-out detailing across the back brought a contemporary touch to the timeless dress and Letizia's addition of glossy red kitten heels with a sharp, pointed toe played into this more modern feel.
For the outside portion of the day's event, Letizia wrapped up in a stylish beige trench coat. The practical style is so timeless though we never thought to incorporate such a neutral-toned piece into a bold look such as Letizia's.
The resulting style is effortlessly glamorous, with her silver drop earrings, whose red stone tied into her look beautifully, adding some glitz and shine to the longline waterproof jacket.
Her hair stood up against the wind and rain without a flyaway in sight, remaining in its sleek straight style - which is proof Letizia relies only on the best hairsprays out there.
Her makeup too stayed flawless, with her signature smokey eye adding depth and drama to the bright look.
