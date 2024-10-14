We're bookmarking Queen Letizia's red midi dress and matching kitten heels look for our festive outfit inspiration this year - her style is so timeless and classic

Queen Letizia recently stunned in a bold red midi dress and matching pair of comfortable kitten heels, giving us the perfect timeless outfit inspiration for this year's festive season.

Bright and bold red tones are the colour of the festive season, whether you're wearing a red knitted jumper with your best jeans or simply incorporating classic red accessories into a sleek black outfit.

But why not go for something a little brighter and bolder like Queen Letizia's elegant head-to-toe red ensemble? The Spanish Queen's all-red outfit, which she wore for the National Day of Spain reception this year, is the perfect elevated party look to recreate for whatever Christmas events you're attending this season.

Channel Queen Letizia's Look

Finery London Spot Print Puff Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress £49 at M&S This midi dress by Finery London is so timeless, with a classic A-line shape, high pie-collar neckline and sweet puffed sleeves creating a beautiful silhouette. The waist defining panel makes for a flattering fit, with the tiered detail adding a floating feature to the straight skirt style. Style like Letizia with red heels or, for a more casual look, add some white trainers and a denim jacket. M&S Patent Strappy Block Heel Court Shoes £39.50 at M&S With a shiny patent finish, these red court shoes from M&S are the comfortable party shoe we're going to be wearing all through the festive season. Their low block heel and double straps ensure a comfortable and secure fit that you can walk - and dance - in. We love the classic Mary Jane style which is so simple yet so chic. Finery London Pure Cotton V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £49 at M&S This silhouette is so stunning! The flattering V-neckline, puffed and cuffed long sleeves, and the waist defining panel make for a beautiful and flattering shape, with the floating skirt boasting tonnes of volume and movement. Made from pure cotton, the fabric is luxe and soft against the skin and we love the rich wine-red shade that's bold and perfect for festive parties.

Bringing a pop of colour to the dreary and rainy day, Letizia looked simply stunning in a red midi dress from Poète. The discontinued style features a stunning pussy bow detail at the neckline, with the high neck style creating a sleek and classic look that beautifully flattered Letizia's frame.

The slightly puffed shoulders cascade down into elegantly cuffed long sleeves, with a waist-defining panel hugging the figure to create a lovely A-line silhouette.

A playful cut-out detailing across the back brought a contemporary touch to the timeless dress and Letizia's addition of glossy red kitten heels with a sharp, pointed toe played into this more modern feel.

Shop Chic Trench Coats

M&S Cotton Rich Longline Trench Coat £79 at M&S Made from a cotton rich fabric, this trench coat from M&S is a staple in any autumn capsule wardrobe. The simple regular fit is made all the more chic with classic button fastenings and a buckled belt at the waist that allows you to create a form-fitting look. Mango Angela Double Breasted Trench Coat £99.99 at John Lewis Keeping you dry in style, this trench coat from Mango features a neat collared neckline, waist-tie belt and a flattering A-line silhouette. The light stone-beige neutral shade will pair with everything already in your wardrobe, adding a chic formal touch to any look. H&M Single-breasted Twill Trench Coat £49.99 at H&M Cutting off at calf-length, you can keep your entire outfit protected from the rain with this stunning H&M trench coat. The single-breasted designed features a lovely tab and button detail at the collar and the detachable tie belt at the waist makes for a classic and flattering look.

For the outside portion of the day's event, Letizia wrapped up in a stylish beige trench coat. The practical style is so timeless though we never thought to incorporate such a neutral-toned piece into a bold look such as Letizia's.

The resulting style is effortlessly glamorous, with her silver drop earrings, whose red stone tied into her look beautifully, adding some glitz and shine to the longline waterproof jacket.

Her hair stood up against the wind and rain without a flyaway in sight, remaining in its sleek straight style - which is proof Letizia relies only on the best hairsprays out there.

Her makeup too stayed flawless, with her signature smokey eye adding depth and drama to the bright look.