Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow look teamed with fluffy ombré brows levels up her cold weather aesthetic during State Visit to Denmark
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow had stunning coppery undertones and it perfectly complemented her red dress in Denmark
Queen Letizia’s berry eyeshadow look was teamed with fluffy ombré brows and the combination seriously levelled up her seasonal aesthetic in Denmark.
A State Visit means plenty of opportunities to see some special royal looks and both the Queen of Spain and Crown Princess of Denmark have been pulling out all the stops with their best winter coats. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are on a three-day visit to Denmark and whilst we love Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s cosy winter coats from Day 1, Her Majesty’s make-up also caught our eye.
Queen Letizia’s berry eyeshadow couldn’t be more perfect for autumn and according to Sarah Amelia Fogg, Celebrity Brow Expert, Permanent Makeup Artist and Founder of Brows by Sarah, it helps to “elongate” the Queen Consort’s eyes and “ties” her whole look together.
Reflecting upon this warm-toned eye look, Sarah explained to Woman&Home, “A gorgeous eye look made up of copper, brown and berry shades is the perfect autumnal makeup addition and nowadays these tones are becoming more wearable - Queen Letizia wears it perfectly”.
She added that Queen Letizia “appears to have a rose gold/copper shade all over the lid” which “slightly wings out to elongate her eyes”.
MAC/Look Fantastic
RRP: £20 |This beautiful MAC small powder eyeshadow in cranberry is a lovely way to add a berry tone into your eye make-up collection and has an iridescent shine.
NARS at John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £19 | Whether you want to use it as face make-up or for an eye look, this travel-sized bronzing powder in five, talc-free shades is finely milled and can easily be built up and blended.
Charlotte Tilbury
RRP: £26 |For a lovely and long-lasting metallic eye make-up look, this cream eyeshadow in a golden pink duo-chrome-effect can help you achieve coppery-gold perfection.
This beautiful colour combination is not only incredibly autumnal and shimmery but also the ideal eyeshadow shades to work with Her Majesty’s simple yet elegant, cherry-red knee-length dress.
“The tones also match her red dress perfectly which ties the whole aesthetic together,” Sarah declared, before going on to share her tip for achieving a similar look at home, utilising bronzer as a natural warm-toned base.
The Celebrity Brow Expert said, “I would recommend starting with applying a gentle layer of powder bronzer to your eyelids to act as an eyeshadow which will maintain the warm, golden look without adding too much unwanted colour to the face. Continue with deeper berry and copper shades until you’ve built up the perfect autumn eye.”
So it seems that whilst the best bronzers might be something we reach for more in the warmer months, they can come in handy for coppery-berry eye looks too. Though for Sarah the “key to nailing this eyeshadow look” goes beyond the eyeshadow and is having a “flawless set of brows”.
“No eye look is complete without a great, lifted set of brows,” Sarah shared. “Queen Letizia’s brows have a gorgeous, lifted tail which opens the eyes up to create more lid space and make the eyeshadow more visible. This is the key when applying eyeshadow and can really make or break your makeup look!”
She added, “Her brows are subtle and fluffy yet defined which allows the eyeshadow to remain the star of the show and frame the face beautifully.”
When it comes to Queen Letizia’s berry eyeshadow look with her “fluffy yet defined” brows, many of us might not have noticed that there also seems to be a subtle ombré effect to them that complements the eyelid colours.
“Her brows are also the perfect shade of brown for her hair and skin tone and display an ombré effect which starts darker at the bulb and goes lighter at the tail,” Sarah said. “This shade of brown compliments an autumnal eye perfectly.”
Ultimately, the combination of a “lifted” and “subtle” brow with Queen Letizia’s berry eyeshadow creates a levelled-up and warm-toned make-up look. This is especially stunning in the cold weather months and well worth trying out this party season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
