Queen Letizia masters Quiet Luxury dressing with elegant navy co-ord and gold statement earrings

Queen Letizia was the picture of elegance in a blue cowl neck top and matching skirt during her visit to Tenerife and we're obsessed with how she accessorised her look!

After delivering a masterclass in how to style a trench coat, with both her pale-grey trench and cigarette trouser outfit - not to mention her navy trench from October 21 - the European royal has offered up some fresh inspiration for where our formal attire is concerned.

Donning a matching skirt and top set, Queen Letizia radiated chic during her latest visit to Santa Cruz de Tenerife and we've found the perfect alternatives for her stylish attire.

Under £40! Hobbs Cathy Top View at Hobbs London RRP: £39 | If you're looking to recreate Queen Letizia's stylish look, you can easily pair this, navy cowl neck top with a matching midi skirt. This top is a slightly darker shade of blue but is still very chic. Wardrobe staple! Hobbs Stevie Skirt View at Hobbs London RRP: £89 | This skirt is a great work wardrobe staple and will perfectly pair with the Cathy Top, also available at Hobbs. Perfect for combining as a chic combination or wearing separately. Affordable dress ASOS Midi Dress With Tie Skirt View at ASOS RRP: £40 | If you're looking for a straightforward option, this dress offers a very similar look to Queen Letizia's, with the addition of a boat-like neckline and side cut-outs.

As mentioned, Queen Letitia of Spain visited the Arafo Cultural and Recreation Center on October 24, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife to pay tribute and recognise those who have been aiding in tackling the wildfires that have been ravaging the area since August. She arrived, alongside King Felipe VI wearing a sophisticated, blue cowl-neck top, tucked into a matching, ruched skirt.

She then elevated the look with a shiny pair of gold, slingback heels - a favourite style in Kate Middleton's shoe collection - and some diamond-encrusted, twisted gold earrings. The ensemble was simple but certainly elegant and is the perfect look to replicate for an occasion. Her makeup was equally glamorous, as she wore a wash of shimmery, copper eyeshadow over her eyelids, topped with a dash of black mascara on her lashes and a warm, nude lipstick - again with a hint of shimmer.

Bag-wise, the royal also followed one of Kate Middleton's go-to styling tricks by matching a clutch bag to her dress, for a cohesive and minimalistic look.

Queen Letizia's top - which featured a chic, draped neckline - and skirt are reportedly from the brand Galcon Studio, which appears to be unavailable in the UK but similar items can also be found elsewhere. Alternatives for her earrings are also readily available - personally, we think these Missoma earrings fulfil the assignment well...

Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Mini Hoop Earrings, £85 | Missoma While these earrings lack the crystals from Queen Letizia's, they do feature a twist of both gold and silver which offers a similar look.

The elegant outfit acts as inspiration for anyone currently on the hunt for a smart but versatile ensemble that can also be re-worn. With this ensemble being a set, you can wear both items on their own and of course, together. A pair of tailored trousers for instance, with the cowl-neck top would make a perfect office look, as would complimenting the skirt with a blouse or blazer.

As Queen Letizia also proves, thanks to the co-ord's ruched detailing and timeless silhouette, it also does not take much in the way of accessorising to be left with a truly sophisticated look.