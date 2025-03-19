Queen Letizia's knee high boots and split hem midi is exactly how tall boots should be done in spring
The Queen of Spain just delivered a masterclass in how to wear your knee high boots at this time of year
Queen Letizia of Spain just styled knee high boots with a split hem midi dress and this is exactly how tall boots should be done in spring.
It’s easy to get carried away when we have so many sunny days, but the warmer weather isn’t here quite yet and there’s still plenty of time to wear your favourite cosy pieces. This includes your knee high boots which we feel deserve a place in your early spring capsule wardrobe. To make them feel a bit less wintery, what you wear them with is key and Queen Letizia’s choice of a split hem midi dress is a gorgeous option.
The Queen of Spain wore her Indi & Cold knitted dress with black leather knee highs boots from Magrit as she hosted several important audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on 18th March. This included meeting with a representation of the Victims of Terrorism Association who presented her the XIII Prize for her constant support.
Shop Split Hem Dresses Like Queen Letizia's
This gorgeous knitted midi dress comes in a variety of colours, but the ecru shade is neutral and easy to style. It's made from merino wool and organic cotton and has a high neckline and a split at the bottom that is closed by a button placket. With a pair of knee high boots and a trench coat, this would be a lovely spring outfit.
You can currently get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10 at Karen Millen, making this sale find even more tempting! It's a beautiful olive green which is one of the trendiest colours for spring/summer 2025 and has the subtle split at the front with delicate button detailing.
Shop Knee High Boots
Available in standard and wide fit versions, these boots are as classic as you can get, with their rounded toe, chunky block heel and minimalist design. They're made from leather and come in several different colours. We'd wear them with a knitted dress like Queen Letizia's and a blazer or suede jacket.
If you're looking for a more affordable pair of knee high boots then these faux leather ones are a gorgeous option. They have a sturdy block heel and an elegant pointed toe. You can tuck skinny jeans or leggings into them for a streamlined look or wear under longer dresses or skirts.
The Dune Tayla boots also come in caramel suede and these are a lovely alternative if you love knee high boots but want some that are a little paler in colour to pair with lighter-toned spring outfits. They have a stretchy back for comfort and are set on a low block heel.
For such an important day it’s not surprising that Her Majesty went for an elegant and understated look. She first wore her knitted dress back in November 2024 and it’s clearly remained a firm favourite now that spring has sprung too. The muted terracotta shade is gorgeous and brings a pop of colour to her outfits without being too much.
Both times Queen Letizia has worn this dress she’s added a chunky black waist belt and this accentuates the fitted bodice and gives it a bit more structure. The crew neckline, flowing midi-length skirt and long sleeves are all very timeless but the asymmetric split at the hem gives the Queen’s dress a slightly more fashion-forward feel.
Although split hem dresses can seem very daring at first, it all depends on the design. The split in Queen Letizia’s Indi & Cold dress only goes up to just above knee length, meaning it’s not too revealing at all. Splits also help with ease of movement and comfort when you’re wearing a more streamlined, fitted dress or skirt.
We particularly love how they can showcase your shoes and Queen Letizia’s knee high boots were a fabulous choice to go with her dress. Whether you love leather or suede boots, knee highs are a staple in our winter wardrobes that can work without tights with a dress like this. They give you more coverage, which is ideal when you’re wearing clothes with a split hem.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you’ve ever wondered how to wear your knee highs in early spring then we’d definitely recommend giving a knitted dress with a split hem a go. The combination is very elegant and with your legs kept warm by the boots, you can choose a lighter jacket like a trench or blazer to balance your outfit out
Beige, brown or tan knee high boots are brilliant for wearing in spring as they are slightly easier to style with paler outfits and pastel colours, but Queen Letizia wore black ones to tie in with her belt. They had a sturdy block heel which is always a great option if you want more stability and comfort than you typically get with stilettos.
Just as the Princess of Wales supports many of the best British clothing brands, Queen Letizia regularly champions Spanish designers and her black boots were by Magrit. She finished off her outfit with a pair of dangling gold earrings and looked so put-together and professional for her day of audiences.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The most glamorous state banquet looks worn by the Royal Family and starry guests over the years
A state banquet is always a good reason for the royals and A-list guests to bring out their best fashion
By Jack Slater Published
-
If you've got big boobs you're going to love this minimiser bra from Next - you get two confidence-boosting bras for the price of one
Great value for money, this pack of 2 bras is available in sizes F-K cup and provide practical solutions to everyday dressing
By Julie Player Published
-
Duchess Sophie brings royal style to New York with chocolate brown blazer and pink satin shirt
The Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of smart sophistication in New York in her tailored blazer and contrasting shirt
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We never thought we’d love jewel tones in spring but Kate Middleton’s green St Patrick’s day outfit makes it look so elegant
The Princess of Wales stepped out on St Patrick's Day wearing a gorgeous bottle green coat and matching accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What wedges does Kate Middleton wear? Where to buy her summer shoe staples
Kate Middleton's wedges are an elegant option for the summer months and there are certain designs she's had in her collection for years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's Wimbledon style essentials are unbeatable if you want easy spring sophistication
No-one does elegant styling like Carole Middleton, and getting her look is easy with these simple wardrobe staples
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the easily-styled spring trainers we have in common with her
Zara is a lover of a good pair of crisp white Converse - just like so many of us
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Think navy and black don't go? Kate Middleton just proved it's one of the chicest colour combinations going
The Princess of Wales dispels 'quiet' rule with latest look
By Caroline Parr Published
-
'It's the wake-up call we’ve been waiting for' - The lesson we can really learn from new Netflix drama Adolescence
Parenting writer and award-winning journalist Tanith Carey reveals why this new hard-hitting series is a must-see
By Tanith Carey Published
-
Duchess Sophie's comfy trainers are a pair you'll wear on repeat – and they're on sale today
These royal-approved chunky Puma trainers are so versatile
By Emma Shacklock Published