Queen Letizia's knee high boots and split hem midi is exactly how tall boots should be done in spring

Queen Letizia of Spain just styled knee high boots with a split hem midi dress and this is exactly how tall boots should be done in spring.

It’s easy to get carried away when we have so many sunny days, but the warmer weather isn’t here quite yet and there’s still plenty of time to wear your favourite cosy pieces. This includes your knee high boots which we feel deserve a place in your early spring capsule wardrobe. To make them feel a bit less wintery, what you wear them with is key and Queen Letizia’s choice of a split hem midi dress is a gorgeous option.

The Queen of Spain wore her Indi & Cold knitted dress with black leather knee highs boots from Magrit as she hosted several important audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on 18th March. This included meeting with a representation of the Victims of Terrorism Association who presented her the XIII Prize for her constant support.

Shop Split Hem Dresses Like Queen Letizia's

Sézane Harper Knitted Dress £170 at Sézane This gorgeous knitted midi dress comes in a variety of colours, but the ecru shade is neutral and easy to style. It's made from merino wool and organic cotton and has a high neckline and a split at the bottom that is closed by a button placket. With a pair of knee high boots and a trench coat, this would be a lovely spring outfit. Karen Millen Split Knitted Dress Was £129, Now £52 at Karen Millen You can currently get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10 at Karen Millen, making this sale find even more tempting! It's a beautiful olive green which is one of the trendiest colours for spring/summer 2025 and has the subtle split at the front with delicate button detailing. Nobody's Child Knitted Dress Was £89, Now £30 at Nobody's Child This knitted midi dress is designed to be streamlined and has one side split and long sleeves. You can dress it down with trainers and a denim jacket or up with knee high boots and a trench coat. It also comes in white, which is just as versatile.

Shop Knee High Boots

Dune London Black Tayla Boots £159 at Dune Available in standard and wide fit versions, these boots are as classic as you can get, with their rounded toe, chunky block heel and minimalist design. They're made from leather and come in several different colours. We'd wear them with a knitted dress like Queen Letizia's and a blazer or suede jacket. Friends Like These Knee Boots £58 at Next If you're looking for a more affordable pair of knee high boots then these faux leather ones are a gorgeous option. They have a sturdy block heel and an elegant pointed toe. You can tuck skinny jeans or leggings into them for a streamlined look or wear under longer dresses or skirts. Dune London Caramel Tayla Boots The Dune Tayla boots also come in caramel suede and these are a lovely alternative if you love knee high boots but want some that are a little paler in colour to pair with lighter-toned spring outfits. They have a stretchy back for comfort and are set on a low block heel.

For such an important day it’s not surprising that Her Majesty went for an elegant and understated look. She first wore her knitted dress back in November 2024 and it’s clearly remained a firm favourite now that spring has sprung too. The muted terracotta shade is gorgeous and brings a pop of colour to her outfits without being too much.

Both times Queen Letizia has worn this dress she’s added a chunky black waist belt and this accentuates the fitted bodice and gives it a bit more structure. The crew neckline, flowing midi-length skirt and long sleeves are all very timeless but the asymmetric split at the hem gives the Queen’s dress a slightly more fashion-forward feel.

Although split hem dresses can seem very daring at first, it all depends on the design. The split in Queen Letizia’s Indi & Cold dress only goes up to just above knee length, meaning it’s not too revealing at all. Splits also help with ease of movement and comfort when you’re wearing a more streamlined, fitted dress or skirt.

We particularly love how they can showcase your shoes and Queen Letizia’s knee high boots were a fabulous choice to go with her dress. Whether you love leather or suede boots, knee highs are a staple in our winter wardrobes that can work without tights with a dress like this. They give you more coverage, which is ideal when you’re wearing clothes with a split hem.

If you’ve ever wondered how to wear your knee highs in early spring then we’d definitely recommend giving a knitted dress with a split hem a go. The combination is very elegant and with your legs kept warm by the boots, you can choose a lighter jacket like a trench or blazer to balance your outfit out

Beige, brown or tan knee high boots are brilliant for wearing in spring as they are slightly easier to style with paler outfits and pastel colours, but Queen Letizia wore black ones to tie in with her belt. They had a sturdy block heel which is always a great option if you want more stability and comfort than you typically get with stilettos.

Just as the Princess of Wales supports many of the best British clothing brands, Queen Letizia regularly champions Spanish designers and her black boots were by Magrit. She finished off her outfit with a pair of dangling gold earrings and looked so put-together and professional for her day of audiences.