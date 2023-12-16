Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too

Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm

Queen Letizia proved that florals aren't just for Spring
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

In The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep’s icy fashion empress famously pointed out how cliché florals for spring can be – drolly calling it “ground-breaking.” So, she might be more taken with Queen Letizia of Spain’s bold choice of rocking a floral, embroidered skirt in the peak of the winter season.

Spain’s glamorous Queen stepped out with her husband, King Felipe VI, on Wednesday (December 13) and made a strong argument for not relegating floral fashion to the spring and summer months.

Wearing a Carolina Herrera poppy print skirt, the florals contrasted with a more seasonal blouse as Letizia served up one of the colours of the season with the Christmassy red shirt from Hugo Boss.

Queen Letizia's embroidered skirt and silky blouse was a fun take on holiday fashion

The gorgeous, embroidered skirt – which feature large poppy designs cascading down a long black skirt – is a repeat outfit. It was first worn back in 2019 during a visit to Seville.

Inspired by Letizia's florals-for-Christmas style? Her Carolina Herrera poppy skirt is now sold out, but we've found some that are similar...

A Ro&Zo floral skirt from John Lewis John Lewis
Ro&Zo Petite Rose Print Skirt, Black/Red

£45.00 (was £89.00) | The blooming floral print might scream spring, but as Letizia proved, this skirt would look perfect with a Christmassy shirt or jumper. 

New Look floral skirt New Look
Black Blurred Rose Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt

£8.00 (was £19.99) | Style up your everyday ensemble with this black midi skirt, designed with an all-over blurred rose print. Finished in a high waist style, it looks stunning with a cropped cami and leather-look aviator jacket.

French Connection skirtFrench Connection
Astrida Embellished Mini Skirt

RRP £85 | If you're looking for something more daring, this embroidered mini is a wardrobe must-have. Great for pairing with a colourful pair of festive heels!

It’s a stark contrast to the latest ensembles we’ve seen from Britain’s fashion Queen – and future Queen – Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has stuck to a theme of late, adopting a selection of powerful pantsuits like her wintry white outfit worn for the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

It’s suggested Kate Middleton’s wardrobe makeover – which is just one of the changes you might’ve seen in the Princess of Wales lately – is a subtle message indicating she is ready to step into her role as the future Queen.

While Letizia’s top and skirt were classic her – colourful, chic and perfectly tailored – she threw yet another fashion curveball with one riskier accessory. Giving her ultra feminine look a harder edge, Letizia cinched her flowing red blouse with a large, leather corset belt. A pair of over-the-knee suede boots added some drama to the look.

Queen Letizia added a chunky corset belt to her ensemble

She wore her trademark dark hair loose in a light wave, which allowed a peek of her sparkling hoop earrings.

Letizia appeared alongside her husband King Felipe VI, who appeared in a classic navy suit, as they hosted members of the Princesa De Girona foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish Royals have been out and about on other engagements this week, getting ahead of the festive season. On Tuesday, she once again opted for a Carolina Herrera look, sporting a double-breasted coat to attend an afternoon meeting.

Underneath, she sported a dramatic white skirt and black top that she paired with a top handle bag and leather heels.

Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

