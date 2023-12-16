Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too

In The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep’s icy fashion empress famously pointed out how cliché florals for spring can be – drolly calling it “ground-breaking.” So, she might be more taken with Queen Letizia of Spain’s bold choice of rocking a floral, embroidered skirt in the peak of the winter season.

Spain’s glamorous Queen stepped out with her husband, King Felipe VI, on Wednesday (December 13) and made a strong argument for not relegating floral fashion to the spring and summer months.

Wearing a Carolina Herrera poppy print skirt, the florals contrasted with a more seasonal blouse as Letizia served up one of the colours of the season with the Christmassy red shirt from Hugo Boss.

The gorgeous, embroidered skirt – which feature large poppy designs cascading down a long black skirt – is a repeat outfit. It was first worn back in 2019 during a visit to Seville.

Inspired by Letizia's florals-for-Christmas style? Her Carolina Herrera poppy skirt is now sold out, but we've found some that are similar...

It’s a stark contrast to the latest ensembles we’ve seen from Britain’s fashion Queen – and future Queen – Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has stuck to a theme of late, adopting a selection of powerful pantsuits like her wintry white outfit worn for the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

It’s suggested Kate Middleton’s wardrobe makeover – which is just one of the changes you might’ve seen in the Princess of Wales lately – is a subtle message indicating she is ready to step into her role as the future Queen.

While Letizia’s top and skirt were classic her – colourful, chic and perfectly tailored – she threw yet another fashion curveball with one riskier accessory. Giving her ultra feminine look a harder edge, Letizia cinched her flowing red blouse with a large, leather corset belt. A pair of over-the-knee suede boots added some drama to the look.

She wore her trademark dark hair loose in a light wave, which allowed a peek of her sparkling hoop earrings.

Letizia appeared alongside her husband King Felipe VI, who appeared in a classic navy suit, as they hosted members of the Princesa De Girona foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The Spanish Royals have been out and about on other engagements this week, getting ahead of the festive season. On Tuesday, she once again opted for a Carolina Herrera look, sporting a double-breasted coat to attend an afternoon meeting.

Underneath, she sported a dramatic white skirt and black top that she paired with a top handle bag and leather heels.