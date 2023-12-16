Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too
Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm
In The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep’s icy fashion empress famously pointed out how cliché florals for spring can be – drolly calling it “ground-breaking.” So, she might be more taken with Queen Letizia of Spain’s bold choice of rocking a floral, embroidered skirt in the peak of the winter season.
Spain’s glamorous Queen stepped out with her husband, King Felipe VI, on Wednesday (December 13) and made a strong argument for not relegating floral fashion to the spring and summer months.
Wearing a Carolina Herrera poppy print skirt, the florals contrasted with a more seasonal blouse as Letizia served up one of the colours of the season with the Christmassy red shirt from Hugo Boss.
The gorgeous, embroidered skirt – which feature large poppy designs cascading down a long black skirt – is a repeat outfit. It was first worn back in 2019 during a visit to Seville.
Inspired by Letizia's florals-for-Christmas style? Her Carolina Herrera poppy skirt is now sold out, but we've found some that are similar...
John Lewis
£45.00 (was £89.00) | The blooming floral print might scream spring, but as Letizia proved, this skirt would look perfect with a Christmassy shirt or jumper.
New Look
£8.00 (was £19.99) | Style up your everyday ensemble with this black midi skirt, designed with an all-over blurred rose print. Finished in a high waist style, it looks stunning with a cropped cami and leather-look aviator jacket.
French Connection
RRP £85 | If you're looking for something more daring, this embroidered mini is a wardrobe must-have. Great for pairing with a colourful pair of festive heels!
It’s a stark contrast to the latest ensembles we’ve seen from Britain’s fashion Queen – and future Queen – Kate Middleton.
The Princess of Wales has stuck to a theme of late, adopting a selection of powerful pantsuits like her wintry white outfit worn for the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.
It’s suggested Kate Middleton’s wardrobe makeover – which is just one of the changes you might’ve seen in the Princess of Wales lately – is a subtle message indicating she is ready to step into her role as the future Queen.
While Letizia’s top and skirt were classic her – colourful, chic and perfectly tailored – she threw yet another fashion curveball with one riskier accessory. Giving her ultra feminine look a harder edge, Letizia cinched her flowing red blouse with a large, leather corset belt. A pair of over-the-knee suede boots added some drama to the look.
She wore her trademark dark hair loose in a light wave, which allowed a peek of her sparkling hoop earrings.
Letizia appeared alongside her husband King Felipe VI, who appeared in a classic navy suit, as they hosted members of the Princesa De Girona foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
The Spanish Royals have been out and about on other engagements this week, getting ahead of the festive season. On Tuesday, she once again opted for a Carolina Herrera look, sporting a double-breasted coat to attend an afternoon meeting.
Underneath, she sported a dramatic white skirt and black top that she paired with a top handle bag and leather heels.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
12 hiking outfit ideas for blending style and practicality this winter
Writer and outdoor enthusiast Susan Griffin finds out how to combine aesthetics and suitability for outdoor clothing you will be excited to wear this winter.
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Christmas Day Outfit Ideas For Women Over 50 Chosen by an 50+ Fashion Expert
Christmas Day outfits for women over 50 - for style and comfort in one
By Julie Player Published
-
Queen Letizia rocks natural grey streak in sleek brunette locks as she nails monochrome winter dressing
The Spanish queen always looks so stylish, no matter the climate
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's latest all-white look took a page right out of Meghan Markle's style rulebook and it's just so luxe
Queen Letizia might have taken a few style tips from the Duchess of Sussex for this gorgeous look
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia’s ultra chic leather trench jacket is 90s inspired perfection - and we've got all the details
Queen Letizia looked chic and relaxed as she attended a seminar on journalism
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow look teamed with fluffy ombré brows levels up her cold weather aesthetic during State Visit to Denmark
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow had stunning coppery undertones and it perfectly complemented her red dress in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain adds splash of zesty lime green to her look in statement blazer paired with cosy Mango coat
Queen Letizia's statement blazer added the perfect splash of colour to her all-black ensemble as she stepped out in Denmark
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just stepped out together in the cosy winter coats of dreams
Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s cosy winter coats both made a bold statement as they reunited during a State Visit in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials
Queen Letizia's high leather boots and cosy grey dress were the perfect combination as the Queen of Spain attended a new engagement
By Laura Harman Published