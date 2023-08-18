Queen Elizabeth’s resourceful relative who funds low-key lifestyle by working at a garden centre
Queen Elizabeth’s resourceful relative reportedly funds part of their more low-key lifestyle by working at a garden centre.
- Lady Louise Windsor is said to have put money she apparently earned working at a garden centre towards buying a second-hand car.
- It’s claimed the late Queen’s granddaughter had the idea of getting the job herself and she’s been raised to expect to have to work in the future too.
From the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras to historic residences like Sandringham and Buckingham Palace, members of the Royal Family are often associated with prestigious pieces and luxurious homes. However, non-working and non-titled family members typically live more low-key lives, forging careers for themselves outside of the royal spotlight. This is reportedly the case for Queen Elizabeth’s resourceful relative Lady Louise Windsor, who apparently funded part of her lifestyle with money she earned from a part-time job.
Whilst she might make the traditional trip to Scotland to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral at some point this summer, Lady Louise was pictured driving a Volkswagen Polo this week. And according to The Sun, a source has claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter saved up for it by working at a garden centre.
She’s said to earn £6.83 an hour and her responsibilities supposedly include everything from greeting customers to pruning plants and working on the tils. The source alleged that it was Lady Louise herself who came up with the idea to get a summer job and that whilst she had a little help from her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh she supposedly intended to save up for a car.
"The idea of taking a summer job came from Louise herself, who had been saving for her first car which she could use to practise on the private roads of the Windsor estate,” they claimed. “The amount she saved from her first job was matched by her parents, and she bought a second-hand blue VW Polo and went on to pass her driving test first time."
Last year, it was reported by The Sun that Lady Louise had apparently taken up her part-time summer job after completing her A-Levels. At the time, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward expressed her belief that it was “wonderful” that Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter “rolled her sleeves up and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to university — just like any other normal teenager.”
Whilst this was only a part-time non-royal job, it’s most likely not going to be her only one. Duchess Sophie previously told The Sunday Times in 2020 that she and Prince Edward have raised both their children with the “understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living”.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is no stranger to this herself as before she married Prince Edward she worked for a PR firm running campaigns and had previously been at Capital Radio. Now she and Prince Edward are both working royals, though as Lady Louise is the King’s niece it’s perhaps unlikely she will take on a similar role in the future - especially as his other nieces aren’t working royals either.
It’s not known what full-time career Lady Louise could pursue one day. But she’s currently preparing to return for her second year studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews, so who knows if that could inspire her future job choice.
