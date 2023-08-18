The sweet reason the Princess of Wales attended a meeting barefoot

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been revealed that the Princess of Wales attended a meeting barefoot earlier this year - and the reason behind this is rather sweet.

The Princess of Wales is involved in a number of charitable endeavours.

One of the people she worked with earlier this year has revealed her sweet habit when they had an important meeting together.

In other royal news, The surprising word you'll reportedly never hear members of the Royal Family say - plus the alternative that could sound a little strange.

The Princess of Wales teamed up with the popular radio host, Roman Kemp, on back in February earlier this year, for an important project associated with Kate's work for early childhood development. For this engagement, Kate Middleton wore a classic winter jumper and fur-lined cropped jacket that gave 70's vibes.

A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood) A photo posted by on

Following this documentary the pair remained in touch and Roman revealed that the Princess even popped round to his parent's house to have an in-person meeting with him.

"It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me," Roman told The Times. He explained that they decided to work together to make a short online film about men's mental health and suicide. "And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.' And I just said, 'No, let’s go to my parents'. It’s a bigger house. I don’t want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall."

He then painted a picture of the meeting at his parent's house and reflected on the Princess's down-to-earth nature as she sat with his family and all of their pets in what seemed to be a very casual scene. "We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us," he said.

He revealed that the Princess took her shoes off when she entered the home, which meant she had the chat with Roman just in her socks."The funniest thing was she didn’t have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes," Roman revealed.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In many houses, taking your shoes off at the front door and wearing only socks is not only polite but a good practice to avoid mud and dirt coming inside.

While it may be more appropriate to attend balls or banquets held at the palaces in high heels, this gesture from Catherine was perhaps an indicator of how the royals prefer to dress at their own home at Adelaide Cottage.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Roman also spoke about meeting the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales to discuss men's mental health. In the interview he gingerly made a joke about the current rift between the two royal brothers. "I’ve been lucky enough to work with — I was going to say both sides of the family. I’ve been lucky enough to speak to them both about mental health," he concluded carefully.