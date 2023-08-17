The surprising word you'll reportedly never hear members of the Royal Family say - plus the alternative that could sound a little strange

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The weirdly specific word that you'll reportedly never hear a member of the Royal Family say might surprise you - and the alternative they go for might sound strange at times.

There are many dos and don'ts that come with the territory of being a member of the Royal Family.

It's claimed that members of The Firm avoid the use of one weirdly specific word - but the alternative they go for could sound strange in some contexts.

In other royal news, the one wardrobe item Kate Middleton's never worn since becoming a senior royal has been revealed - and she used to love it!

While being a member of the British Royal Family undoubtedly gives you access to some of the biggest privileges the world has to offer, the elite position comes with lots of rules, protocol and behaviours that are to be followed.

What with the rule that the Princess of Wales had to follow when she first gave birth to the odd sunglasses rule the royals have to follow, there's plenty of dos and don'ts that come with a life in the monarchy.

And along with the rules and regulations followed, there's a number of words that members of the Royal Family reportedly aren't fans of using.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the words 'toilet' and 'posh', the word 'perfume' is also said to be a no-go.

While members of the Royal Family likely have access to the best of the best when it comes to luxury fragrance, the Mirror reports that royal expert and social anthropologist Kate Fox says they rely on a different word.

Yep, it's not 'perfume' to the Royal Family, it's 'scent'. Although we imagine this might be tricky at times, as telling someone you like their 'scent' could sound a little strange.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's also words that are off limits when it comes to the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Wales family's Norland Nanny, Maria Borrallo, is said to be against addressing George, Charlotte and Louis with the word 'kids' and must always refer to them as 'children' instead.

According to author Louise Berren, who spent time doing research at the Norland College where Maria trained, prospective nannies are taught to do away with the word 'kids'.

Louise told The Mirror, "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."