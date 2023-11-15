Queen Camilla's romantic birthday surprise that King Charles did 'against his better judgement'
Queen Camilla's romantic birthday surprise from King Charles involved him being 'persuaded' to take part in something pretty special
Queen Camilla's romantic birthday surprise that King Charles did “against his better judgement” is something he once revealed.
When it comes to birthdays the Royal Family often take to social media to share special messages and pictures in tribute to these special days. However, exactly how they mark these occasions with each other largely remains a mystery outside of a few insights shared over the years. It’s because of this that many fans might not know about Queen Camilla’s romantic birthday surprise King Charles.
The monarch revealed during an appearance on Radio 3’s Private Passions in 2018 how he went all out for his wife’s 60th birthday. Getting candid, King Charles explained how he’d been “persuaded” to take part in a performance of an iconic piece of Richard Wagner’s music.
Queen Consort: The Life of Queen Camilla by Penny Junor | £7.99 at Amazon
Penny Junor explores the life of Britain's Queen Consort in this intimate biography previously published as The Duchess. She reflects how King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage has stood the test of time despite the tide of public opinion sometimes being against them and is an extraordinary love story.
As per The Telegraph, the King shared a whole host of musical moments that have shaped his life during his time on Private Passions, describing these pieces of music as “vital” to “surviving the daily round”. He shared that the Philharmonia Orchestra - which he is patron of - “persuaded” him to join them in performing Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll as a “surprise” for Queen Camilla.
“Entirely at the suggestion of the Philharmonia, of which I’ve been a very proud patron for nearly 40 years,” he said, explaining that he’d conducted after being convinced by conductor and lead violinist Christopher Warren Green.
King Charles declared, “They are a remarkable orchestra. He was terribly keen I should conduct it. I said, ‘You must be out of your mind.’ Finally he persuaded me against my better judgement and we did it as a special surprise.”
In response to being asked whether the orchestra had finished the piece all together with him conducting them, King Charles laughed and praised them for being “polite”
“Well roughly, yes,” he said, adding, “The orchestra were terribly polite. I do love it. There’s something very romantic about it.”
Given how grand a gesture this was and how hard King Charles appeared to have worked to conduct the orchestra, it’s likely Queen Camilla very much appreciated it. He also perhaps set the bar very high from then on for her birthday celebrations and this sounds like a moment Her Majesty will never forget.
When it comes to his own birthdays, King Charles has regularly focused on work and for his 75th birthday on 14th November, His Majesty launched the Coronation Food Project which will tackle the issue of food waste and help the increasing number of people unable to afford food.
He also hosted a Buckingham Palace reception in tribute to nurses and midwives working in the UK to mark 75 years of the National Health Service.
On his 65th birthday during a visit to India, Queen Camilla revealed, as per the Daily Mail, that he’s often in the work “zone” and “always” has to get something finished, “no matter” the day.
She also shared that he’s “the most difficult person in the world to buy a present for” and that they’ve come up with a solution to this.
“So he likes to make a list of things that he wants so you get it exactly right,” she declared. “I find this time of year impossible as it’s his birthday and then it’s Christmas, so you have got two in a row. Everybody else is easy but he is not.’
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
How we test bras at woman&home to help showcase the best fitting styles
Here's how the woman&home team test bras to ensure we get the best fit and lift
By Rivkie Baum Published
-
Kate Middleton delivers bold glamour with Quality Street purple suit and iconic sapphire drop earrings
Kate Middleton's purple suit balanced formal and fun at the Shaping Us National Symposium and you can emulate this elegant look for less
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims
It's been claimed Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one’ to turn to about this but Queen Camilla and they have a 'unique' relationship
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Fans left wondering where Duchess Sophie was on Remembrance Sunday as Queen Camilla and Kate made ‘strong team’ outside of royal trio
Where Duchess Sophie was and why she wasn't seen as often was a cause of confusion for some fans and disappointment for others
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla's 'emotional support and reassurance' from King Charles during State Opening of Parliament amid protests
Queen Camilla's 'emotional support and reassurance' from her husband during a recent engagement has been unveiled by a body language expert
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's electric blue lace dress perfectly complements her icy blonde bob for special outing
Queen Camilla's electric blue lace dress is a stunning occasionwear piece and this classic style and bold colour are perfect for party season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla pairs iconic coronation dress with magnificent tiara she’s never worn before in honour of major royal milestone
Queen Camilla just made her debut wearing one of Queen Elizabeth's most spectacular tiaras and paired it with her coronation gown
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The earring style Queen Camilla has never worn - and you might never have noticed
There's an earring style Queen Camilla never wears for a very simple reason - and it means modifying certain stand-out jewellery pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla's go-to necklace trick to achieve a totally unique jewellery look that's so her
Queen Camilla's go-to necklace trick is easy to recreate with your favourite pieces and she's done it with some stunning jewellery
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla's old school boots are a smash hit as she nails outdoorsy chic in Kenya
Queen Camilla's brown leather boots were the perfect outdoor accessory as she fed baby elephants at a Kenyan wildlife orphanage
By Laura Harman Published