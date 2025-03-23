Queen Camilla just nailed trending spring frills with sweet pinafore dress and sandout Van Cleef earrings
The Queen Consort finished off her spring-ready look with a pair of chic knee high boots
Queen Camilla's striking Van Cleef earrings brought a beautiful pop of spring-ready colour to her pinafore dress and frilled blouse blend, with a practical and chic pair of knee high boots finishing off her outfit perfectly.
We weren't sold on jewel tones for spring until we saw Kate Middleton’s green St Patrick’s day outfit, and now Queen Camilla has enforced just how perfect rich and bold emeralds can be for the season - so we're definitely incoprating the colour into our spring capsule wardrobes.
Visiting Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland on Friday 21 March, she brought a sophisticated touch to the trending spring frills look by pairing her puffed sleeve, pie collar blouse with an A-line, emerald green pinafore dress. She finished off the outfit with some practical black knee high boots, while her choice of blue Van Cleef earrings introduced a beautifully bold spring colour to the look.
Shop Queen Camilla's Look
With a comfortable regular fit, it's the ultra-feminine high neckline and frilled trim that adds tonnes of personality and charm to this piece.
Made with a structured jersey fabric for a comfortable though smart and tailored look, this sleeveless dress boasts a figure-hugging shape and flattering v-neckline.
Shop Van Cleef Lookalike Earrings
Dipped in 18ct gold, these clover-shaped stud earrings boast a bright slice of turquoise that emulates the look of Camilla's stunning pair.
With a striking bold blue stone, these clover earrings are a beautiful high-street altnerative to Camilla's designer style.
With the long, gently puffed sleeves and frilled pie collar of her blouse peeking out of the sophisticated emerald green midi dress, the two layers complimented each other beautifully and the shirt added a spring-ready touch and more casual feel to the formal fit and flare style.
The white blouse also brightened up the rich, deep green shade which further added to that bright, spring-like feel and the floating sleeves looked stunning against the structured though flowing midi-length skirt.
Dressing up the pinafore-style dress, Camilla finished off her outfit with a trusty pair of black knee high boots. Made from a soft suede and with a slightly rouched silhouette, the footwear bought in a lovely pop of texture and also some added warmth, which is vital in these early days of spring even if we would rather be wearing sandals and transitioning into other spring/summer trends for 2025.
Recreating Camilla's outfit, you could easily swap out the boots for a pair of your best white trainers when the weather gets a bit warmer, or our fashion editor's favourite Zara sandals would work perfectly to finish off this look in the middle of summer.
While Camilla's entire outfit is a masterclass in sophisticated spring styling, the standout element of her look is unboubtedly her jewellery. With a bold and bright turquoise colour, her Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings in their iconic two motif design bring a stunning colourful accent to her jewel-toned dress and we love the striking turquoise shade.
We would all love a pair of these earrings, wouldn't we? But the luxury jewellery comes with an eye-watering luxury price tag and Camilla's turquoise colourway is no longer available to buy, anyway. But luckily for us, there are an array of turquoise clover-shaped earrings available online and they make for beautiful high-street alternatives.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
