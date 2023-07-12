Queen Camilla loves this versatile shirt dress so much she's worn it 3 times and we can see why, it's breezy summer dressing made easy!

Queen Camilla's shirt dress from Samantha Sung was the perfect easy breezy summer look on Her Majesty as she attended an engagement close to her heart on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 the Queen attended an important royal engagement at Clarence House.

For this engagement, the Queen wore a striking floral dress that features colors of royal blue, white, and black.

On Tuesday, July 11, Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the First Story charity. This charity provides opportunities for under-represented young people to participate in creative writing activities and get a head start in this industry.

For this engagement, Her Majesty looked wonderful as she wore a Samantha Sung buttoned shirt dress in royal blue. The print features shades of royal blue, black, and white, and was perfect for this July afternoon in London.

Fans may recognize this dress worn by the Queen as it has become one of her recent go-to looks which she has worn again and again for several engagements over the past few years.

Just a few weeks ago in June 2023, the Queen wore this exact same dress when she opened the British Flowers Week Exhibition at the Garden Museum. The Queen looked wonderful and paired this look with a comfortable pair of nude suede Sole Bliss heels and a pair of gold dangly clip-on earrings.

Back in September 2021, the Queen met with young women who have been supported by the Prince's Trust ahead of the charity's 'Brilliant Breakfast' campaign at Clarence House.

For this engagement, the Queen wore this dress again but styled this summer look in a slightly different way to make it more appropriate for the cooler Fall weather. Her Majesty paired the dress with a dark blue cardigan which matched the look perfectly and added another warm layer to complete this look.

Samantha Sung has become a go-to brand for Her Majesty, and the Queen is often seen wearing shirt dresses from this designer. In June 2023, Queen Camilla stepped out in a forest green polka dot dress and charming bee brooch for the Bee Garden Party. This green look was the same Samantha Sung 'Audrey' dress but in a different color and pattern.

In keeping with this theme, just a few weeks ago, Queen Camilla wore a scientific chic look in a crisp lab coat and patterned shirt dress. Once again, this was a shirt dress from Samantha Sung.