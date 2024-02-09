Queen Camilla wears leopard print and knee-high boots in bold winter styling moment

Queen Camilla has given a masterclass in wearing leopard print in the most timeless and elegant way with a pair of sultry yet practical knee-high boots.

Queen Camilla isn’t afraid to experiment with prints and patterns and she paired one of her most classic, best winter coats with a gorgeous leopard print dress and knee high boots for a special evening engagement. Reportedly undertaking a six hour drive, Her Majesty attended a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral on 8th February which was held to celebrate the work of local charities. These included regimental charities of The Grenadier Guards and The Rifles of which Queen Camilla is Colonel and Colonel-in-Chief and her leopard print dress and knee high boot combination couldn’t have been more eye-catching.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Both items would easily fit into a winter capsule wardrobe with their timelessness and the dress was crafted by one of the Queen’s go-to designers, Fiona Clare. Clearly visible when she sat down in the pews, Queen Camilla’s leopard print dress was an elegant midi-length with long sleeves.

The dress incorporated warm neutral tones, including black, creamy white and a rich chocolate brown, which made the bold print a little more versatile. This colour palette means that the dress can easily be worn with items in matching shades to create a sophisticated evening look just like Queen Camilla's.

Shop Leopard Print Dresses Like Queen Camilla's

However, you can also dress this down with trainers or add a pop of contrasting colour like red or bright pink in the form of accessories or outerwear pieces to accentuate the fun nature of the print. For added cosiness on this rainy February night, the Queen decided to keep things a little more paired-back and layered her dress with a collared white coat also by Fiona Clare. This isn’t the first time Her Majesty has styled these pieces together and we can totally understand why.

(Image credit: Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The coat has a lovely structure to it with the rounded collar, slightly puffed sleeves and flared skirt with subtle pleats. The invisible closures meant that Queen Camilla’s coat seamlessly draped down over her dress in such an elegant way. Choosing white to complement part of the leopard print pattern helped give her look a polished edge and she accessorised with contrasting sultry yet practical knee high boots in black.

Shop Knee High Boots Like Queen Camilla's

This particular pair are her favourite Russell & Bromley Dressage Boots and as they’ve been reduced from £445 to £200, it’s hardly surprising they're out of stock. Designed by one of the best boot brands, these are suede and the minimalist design makes them very easy-to-wear to elevate your everyday outfits.

Whilst you might not be able to invest in Queen Camilla’s exact boots right now, there are so many other stunning pairs of black knee high boots available on the market that can help you achieve a similar look - often much more affordably. Just like Queen Camilla’s leopard print dress, her boots have been worn to a lot of different occasions over the years and they continue to be a much-loved piece in her wardrobe.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen travelled from Sandringham House in Norfolk to attend the musical evening. Charities whose vital work was recognised were The Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, Wiltshire Air Ambulance and Youth Action Wiltshire. Her Majesty has a home in Wiltshire herself and this special evening was a wonderful way to celebrate so many local charities.