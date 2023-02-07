Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto is royal lookalike to Queen’s grandson - and here's why they’re rarely seen together

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto is a royal lookalike to the Queen’s grandson, though they’re rarely seen together.

Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto and the Queen’s youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, couldn’t have looked more similar at certain ages.

The two royals aren’t glimpsed in public often though they have both accompanied their close family to major occasions in recent years.

Although Princess Margaret’s granddaughter has become more prominent in recent years, including making an appearance at Tatler’s Little Black Book Party in 2022, one of her grandsons also often attracts fan’s attention when he’s glimpsed at royal events. The youngest son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Arthur Chatto, made royal history when he became the first royal ever to join the Royal Marines after leaving his former profession as a personal trainer. Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson is now 24 and was one of the members of the extended Royal Family wearing military uniform as he paid his respects at the late Queen’s funeral last year.

But as a teenager in more low-key clothes, he couldn’t have looked more like Queen Elizabeth’s grandson. Sixteen-year-old James, Viscount Severn is the youngest of the Queen’s grandchildren and the only son of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Despite the eight year age difference and how different the adult Arthur currently looks to James, the resemblance between them at this stage in their lives is clearly seen at around their early teenage years. With similar haircuts and serious expressions when caught on camera, Arthur at 13 and James from about 9-years-old and even up to now look incredibly alike.

However, it’s perhaps unlikely that fans might’ve noticed that Princess Margaret’s grandson and Queen Elizabeth’s grandson look so similar as they’re rarely seen in public. Both attended a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip and another for the Queen’s Jubilee last year, as well as the Queen’s funeral service.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Despite this, as James, Viscount Severn is part of the immediate Royal Family and Arthur a more distant relative, the two aren’t often seated close enough to each other for the resemblance to become hugely noticeable.

For huge royal occasions, different family groups also tend to arrive together and the Wessexes and the Chattos often arrive separately, perhaps in line with James’ family members being higher up in the royal line of succession.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

James, Viscount Severn is also just 16 and is still at school, whilst Arthur is a busy officer in the Royal Marines and so unless it’s a major royal event, the pair are generally not glimpsed often in public at the same time. So sadly, the distant cousins aren’t often seen in each other's presence though Princess Margaret’s grandson’s startling resemblance to James might continue as the teenager gets older.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Both have a high level of privacy and Sophie Wessex has previously spoken about how she and Prince Edward have tried to make it clear that James and his sister Lady Louise will also have to earn their own living.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she told The Sunday Times (opens in new tab). “Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”