Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place gets close-up in new video

Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place has got a close-up in a new video and it’s got such lovely associations.

Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons August and Ernest Brooksbank together on the beach was the perfect way to end her fifth wedding anniversary tribute video but it wasn’t the only heartfelt detail in it. The King’s niece took to her personal Instagram account on 12th October to share a video montage of clips from her and her husband Jack's big day at Windsor Castle in 2018 and it included close-up glimpses at something very special.

Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the place Queen Elizabeth was “most happy” is something that might not be obvious at first glance. But once you see it, it’s hard not to feel a little emotional as this detail is something both the bride and groom had.

The fifth anniversary wedding video from Princess Eugenie not only featured several close-up clips of her in her wedding dress holding her bouquet, but also close-up shots of Jack’s buttonhole floral arrangement. This matched the flowers in her bouquet and both included a bloom not seen in the likes of the Princess of Wales or Meghan Markle’s bouquets.

Blue thistles had pride of place in Princess Eugenie’s floral arrangement and a thistle was also the biggest flower in Jack’s buttonhole, as the new video showcased. The thistle is the floral emblem of Scotland and Princess Eugenie is one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren who has specifically described Scotland and the highlands around Balmoral in particular as making her “Granny” happy.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking in the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, just two years before her nuptials, Princess Eugenie said, “It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

She added that when the royals all went up to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral it allowed them the freedom to “breathe and run”, suggesting Scotland means a lot to her too. During Queen Elizabeth’s reign she declared her “deep and abiding affection” for the “wonderful country” and she had Scottish ancestry on both sides of her family.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The choice to include a thistle in the wedding flowers could be seen as Princess Eugenie’s tribute to her grandmother and to a place that held such an important place in her heart. The decision to have thistles was likely a joint one and it’s possible it had meaning to Jack too, but whatever the exact reason or intention behind the bouquet and buttonhole choice, having thistles naturally brings to mind these associations with Scotland.

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This summer King Charles continued Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of enjoying an annual summer break in Scotland. It was reported that Princess Eugenie, Jack and their two sons were amongst the royals who went up to stay there during this time too. If this was correct then it seems the couple are continuing to make happy memories in Scotland with their children like the ones Princess Eugenie has of spending time with her grandmother there.