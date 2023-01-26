Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie facing heartbreak as her second baby will miss out on a precious moment that her son August got to have.

Princess Eugenie has announced the exciting news that she’s expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, due in summer 2023.

As the proud mom looks forward to welcoming her little one, Princess Eugenie might be reflecting on the special moment her baby will sadly miss.

The Royal Family are set for a very special year, with King Charles’ coronation plans for May 8 recently unveiled and the announcement just days later that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child. The proud mom revealed the sweet news on social media with an adorable snap featuring her one-year-old son August Brooksbank taken by her husband Jack. The King’s niece, who is 11th in the royal line of succession, also shared that her new baby will be born in summer 2023, making this truly a summer to remember for the royals.

Though amid the immense joy and excitement Princess Eugenie will no doubt be feeling as she and Jack look forward to welcoming their little one, there is perhaps some heartbreak too. Unlike August, Princess Eugenie’s second baby won’t get to experience a precious family moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie’s second baby will be the first of the Queen’s great-grandchildren that never got to meet the late monarch. When Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022 she had finally met all twelve of her great-grandchildren in person as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK for her Jubilee weekend, bringing Archie and Lilibet with them.

This marked Lilibet’s first time in the UK and first time meeting both great-grandmother whom she was named after, and her grandfather King Charles. The Queen is known to have adored her great-grandchildren, with sweet snaps of them together shared over the years, including the iconic one taken by the Princess of Wales at Balmoral.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As revealed by The Sun (opens in new tab), the Princess of Wales previously spoke about the Queen’s love for her family and the sweet gesture she did for her great-grandchildren when they visit.

“She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family,” the future Queen Consort explained.

She also took a keen interest and attended their christenings, including August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall’s joint one in 2021. This is all something that Princess Eugenie’s second child will also miss out on when they are born in summer 2023.

It’s understandable that this thought might bring the devoted mom some sadness if she reflects on the first meeting that her new baby won’t get to have with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and all the moments after this.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, she will likely try to keep the Queen’s memory alive for her new baby and August going forwards. Writing in The Spectator (opens in new tab) in June, Princess Eugenie talked about what she wanted her son to inherit from her grandmother and will likely have the same ambition for her second child.

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye,” she declared.