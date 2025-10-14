Forget jeans for a moment, Princess Eugenie just wore a holly-green satin skirt for both glamour and comfort

Jeans and a jumper is one of those classic autumn combinations that will never let you down, but it isn’t the only style pairing that’s worth wearing on repeat. A midi skirt with an elasticated waistband ticks the box for comfort as well as style and if you want something even more chic, Princess Eugenie just took things up a notch.

The King’s niece recently visited Springfield University Hospital and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust and brought back her gorgeous green Ralph Lauren skirt. Crafted from satin, this is a stunning staple and Eugenie made it more casual with a black cardigan and knee high boots.

This is a simple way to style a satin slip skirt and feels instantly smarter than jeans thanks to the material. The sheen of satin has a beautiful sheen and this adds a glamorous edge to any outfit.

Shop Princess Eugenie's Satin Skirt

Exact Style Match Ralph Lauren Satin Charmeuse Skirt in Taupe £169/$175 at Ralph Lauren Princess Eugenie's owned her green version of this Ralph Lauren skirt for a while now, so sadly you can no longer pick up this particular colourway. However, this season's hues of taupe and lavender are also beautiful and they have the same slinky shape. M&S Olive Green Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt £30/$66.99 at M&S This affordable satin skirt comes in petite, regular and tall versions and several different colours. It's designed to fall to an elegant midaxi length and has bias-cut panels at the hem to help create a fluid drape. Pair this with a chunky knit or a cami or fitted jumper. Zara Duck Green Satin Midi Skirt £29.99/$49.90 at Zara Featuring an elasticated waist, this skirt is a stylish and comfy option for day-to-night wear. It comes in several different colours including this gorgeous teal tone that would really pop against a neutral jumper and boots.

Complete The Look

Dune Tayla Black Leather Knee High Boots £159/$220 at Dune Dune bring these Tayla boots back year after year and I'm not at all surprised. They're so timeless and the chunky block heel isn't overly high, meaning you can wear these during the daytime as well as for evenings out. Mango Black Fine Rib Knit Cardigan £25.99/$49.99 at Mango Whether or not you'd ever wear a cardigan as a top in its own right like Eugenie did, this black cardigan is worth adding to your collection as an extra layering piece. The ribbed detailing and V-neckline are so pretty. Anthropologie Foldover Shoulder Bag £98/$118 at Anthropologie Princess Eugenie carried a burgundy Chloe bag with her for her visit and although a neutral handbag is always handy, sometimes it's fun to nod to the season with your accessories. This deep wine coloured shoulder bag has a slouchy shape and buckle.

Princess Eugenie’s skirt fell to an elegant midi length and has an A-line silhouette. Although satin skirts come in various shapes, I think something sleeker like this - or a column skirt - complements the drape of the fabric best.

Sadly for anyone who wants to add the royal’s skirt to their own collection, Ralph Lauren no longer makes this particular colour. However, this season you can get the Satin Charmeuse Midi in taupe or lavender-pink which are two of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends.

The taupe would be my personal pick as neutral colours are more versatile. Princess Eugenie’s choice of a holly-green skirt is a lovely alternative too. Earthy green, rust orange, chocolate brown and burgundy all scream autumn-winter and aren’t overly vibrant.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

Eugenie styled her satin skirt with a black button-up cardigan worn as a top, but you could choose a black jumper or long-sleeved T-shirt instead. To make a skirt like hers into more of a date night outfit or occasionwear look, go for a more streamlined knit, blouse or a cami top.

That’s the beauty of a satin skirt - elasticated waistbands are incredibly comfortable and the design can be easily dressed up or down. The Princess wore hers with black Penelope Chilvers knee high boots with a chunky block heel.

Earlier this year she stepped out for a visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at UCL wearing tan suede boots with this skirt instead and something like these would also work for autumn.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Alamy)

On a colder day you could layer over a longline black or camel coat and add a matching scarf for a cohesive, cosy ensemble. Princess Eugenie didn’t need this inside and her satin skirt look had real impact and yet wasn’t too much for a daytime visit.

The art-loving royal viewed different works created as part of an initiative by Hospital Rooms. This charity brings art into NHS mental health hospitals and helps to make welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Eugenie wasn’t the only royal who visited and saw the artwork this October, as she was joined by Princess Rajwa al Hussein of Jordan.