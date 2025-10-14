Forget jeans for a moment, Princess Eugenie just wore a holly-green satin skirt for both glamour and comfort
With its elasticated waistband and gorgeous sheen, a satin skirt is a great staple that can be taken from day to night
Jeans and a jumper is one of those classic autumn combinations that will never let you down, but it isn’t the only style pairing that’s worth wearing on repeat. A midi skirt with an elasticated waistband ticks the box for comfort as well as style and if you want something even more chic, Princess Eugenie just took things up a notch.
The King’s niece recently visited Springfield University Hospital and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust and brought back her gorgeous green Ralph Lauren skirt. Crafted from satin, this is a stunning staple and Eugenie made it more casual with a black cardigan and knee high boots.
This is a simple way to style a satin slip skirt and feels instantly smarter than jeans thanks to the material. The sheen of satin has a beautiful sheen and this adds a glamorous edge to any outfit.
Shop Princess Eugenie's Satin Skirt
Exact Style Match
Princess Eugenie's owned her green version of this Ralph Lauren skirt for a while now, so sadly you can no longer pick up this particular colourway. However, this season's hues of taupe and lavender are also beautiful and they have the same slinky shape.
This affordable satin skirt comes in petite, regular and tall versions and several different colours. It's designed to fall to an elegant midaxi length and has bias-cut panels at the hem to help create a fluid drape. Pair this with a chunky knit or a cami or fitted jumper.
Complete The Look
Princess Eugenie’s skirt fell to an elegant midi length and has an A-line silhouette. Although satin skirts come in various shapes, I think something sleeker like this - or a column skirt - complements the drape of the fabric best.
Sadly for anyone who wants to add the royal’s skirt to their own collection, Ralph Lauren no longer makes this particular colour. However, this season you can get the Satin Charmeuse Midi in taupe or lavender-pink which are two of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends.
The taupe would be my personal pick as neutral colours are more versatile. Princess Eugenie’s choice of a holly-green skirt is a lovely alternative too. Earthy green, rust orange, chocolate brown and burgundy all scream autumn-winter and aren’t overly vibrant.
Eugenie styled her satin skirt with a black button-up cardigan worn as a top, but you could choose a black jumper or long-sleeved T-shirt instead. To make a skirt like hers into more of a date night outfit or occasionwear look, go for a more streamlined knit, blouse or a cami top.
That’s the beauty of a satin skirt - elasticated waistbands are incredibly comfortable and the design can be easily dressed up or down. The Princess wore hers with black Penelope Chilvers knee high boots with a chunky block heel.
Earlier this year she stepped out for a visit to the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at UCL wearing tan suede boots with this skirt instead and something like these would also work for autumn.
On a colder day you could layer over a longline black or camel coat and add a matching scarf for a cohesive, cosy ensemble. Princess Eugenie didn’t need this inside and her satin skirt look had real impact and yet wasn’t too much for a daytime visit.
The art-loving royal viewed different works created as part of an initiative by Hospital Rooms. This charity brings art into NHS mental health hospitals and helps to make welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Eugenie wasn’t the only royal who visited and saw the artwork this October, as she was joined by Princess Rajwa al Hussein of Jordan.
