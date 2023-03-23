Princess Eugenie looks utterly adorable in oversized denim jacket and shades in sweet birthday throwback photo

Princess Eugenie looks utterly adorable in an oversized denim jacket and shades in a sweet birthday throwback photo.

Princess Eugenie’s 33rd birthday has been marked in style by her mom Sarah Ferguson with a rare throwback snap.

The King’s niece is wearing an oversized denim jacket, shades and a cute pink hair bow and she’s nailing the authentic 90s look.

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for fans to expect some sort of heartfelt message or post whenever a royal birthday comes around. From Kate Middleton’s sweet snaps of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the King and Queen’s message for Prince Edward confirming him as Duke of Edinburgh, new insight is often given by these birthday posts. Whilst official birthday messages from the Royal Family are often restricted to those highest in the royal line of succession, that doesn’t mean we don’t get to see other unique glimpses.

Taking to her personal Instagram account on March 23rd, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has marked her youngest daughter’s 33rd birthday and Princess Eugenie looks utterly adorable in this childhood snap!

Wearing dark shades and an oversized denim jacket with a subtle acid wash detail and turned up cuffs, Princess Eugenie’s look is the epitome of 90’s chic. The late Queen’s granddaughter looks every inch the confident Princess as she stares off to the side, with her hair pulled back and accessorized with a vibrant pink bow, completing the cute look.

Her devoted mom was quick to express her pride in her “magical” daughter as she revealed that she very much associates the arrival of spring with Princess Eugenie’s special day.

“Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie .. Spring flowers always tells me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are. You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you”, the Duchess of York declared.

(Image credit: Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ned London)

Sarah Ferguson is known to have an incredible bond with both of her daughters and are believed to refer to themselves affectionately as “the Tripod”. This summer the Duchess will become a proud grandma once again as it was confirmed in August that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, due this summer.

The Princess, who has recently moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, is already a devoted mom to August Brooksbank who recently turned two. Princess Eugenie shared a sweet video of August to mark this family occasion and in 2021 described her son as the “best present [she] could ask for” as she marked her first birthday since becoming a mom.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Now in a few months’ time she’s set to receive another fabulous “present” when her second baby arrives. Writing an enlightening piece for The Spectator (opens in new tab) last year ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, Princess Eugenie revealed what she’d love August to inherit from her grandmother and no doubt she’ll be harboring similar hopes for her second baby too.

“I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye,” she shared.