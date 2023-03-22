The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed

The nickname King Charles “always” calls Queen Camilla and the moment that a long-time royal photographer said “Diana would never do that” have been revealed.

His Majesty apparently “always” refers to Queen Camilla by a special moniker, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

He also opened up about a memorable moment during Queen Camilla’s visit to LA that showcased how “different” she is as a senior royal.

With King Charles’ coronation day drawing nearer all eyes are on His Majesty and the Queen Consort, even more than usual. Since King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding fans have received plenty of intriguing insights about the royal couple, but there are still some special details many people might not know. According to Arthur Edwards, who’s been The Sun’s royal photographer for 45 years, there’s a sweet yet formal nickname King Charles “always” calls Queen Camilla.

Opening up to People (opens in new tab) about his book, Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, he also revealed one or two things the public will never have known about King Charles and Queen Camilla. Arthur claimed that His Majesty is now “a much happier person” thanks to his beloved wife, whom he apparently “always refers to” as “my darling wife”.

Back in 2018 King Charles praised his “darling wife” in the ITV documentary, The Real Camilla: HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. His supposed preference for referring to her in such a heartfelt and formal way also shone through last year when King Charles issued an official statement in response to the Queen’s Accession Day message.

In it, she expressed her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law would become Queen Consort and King Charles declared, "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

But the adorable nickname King Charles “always” calls Queen Camilla isn’t the only revelation made by Arthur. Getting candid, he recalled a visit in California with Queen Camilla where he remarked upon how “different” she was to Princess Diana. Although Arthur’s apparently been on over 200 British royal tours during his photography career, he explained that his first with Queen Camilla was to the United States.

"Our first tour was the United States, and I remember going to a market north of Los Angeles, and someone gave her a peach or something and she started to eat it, which no royal would do! But she did. She really enjoyed it," he says. "And I remember saying, 'Diana would never do that.' But she was different.”

"The thing about Camilla, which is I think her strongest point, she never lost the common touch, and she makes him laugh. I've got pictures of them in the book just laughing together," Arthur added. "She's just always there to support him, and that's her way.”

Just a few weeks before King Charles’ coronation the couple will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary. Queen Camilla will also be crowned alongside His Majesty at Westminster Abbey on coronation day with Queen Mary's Crown.