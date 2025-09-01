Could the Royal Family attend Taylor Swift's wedding? These telling signs suggest it's definitely possible

It’s no secret that plenty of members of the Royal Family are huge fans of Taylor Swift and her music. Prince William has even performed alongside her in the past and many royals, including King Charles and Princess Charlotte, have been spotted sporting the iconic friendship bracelets handed out at her concerts.

Last summer the Prince of Wales took his eldest children to see Taylor's Eras Tour at Wembley and who could forget the sweet snaps marking the occasion? It was certainly one of the most iconic meetings between royals and showbiz royalty.

So on 26th August when, Taylor announced her engagement to American Football star Travis Kelce, some fans might well have found themselves wondering if their wedding's invite list could include some royal guests.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Amongst the 34 million Swifties who liked their now viral announcement on Instagram, both Meghan Markle and the Prince and Princess of Wales liked the post. Their nuptials are sure to be star-studded, with both Taylor and Travis having some incredibly famous friends.

And with many people jokingly regarding the couple as America’s answer to a Royal Family, who's to say that one or two members can’t expect an invite in the post? The Waleses are the biggest royal Taylor Swift fans and Travis and his brother Jason, who both met her at Wembley, loved meeting them last June.

Speaking on his and Travis’s New Heights podcast in 2024, Jason described meeting the Princess as a "highlight".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason said. "Prince George was great too. She was so adorable. Like, I cannot."

Travis added that she "was a superstar," while Jason said that she "had fire to her" and was very engaged, "asking questions". Princess Charlotte might only be 10 years old but for many years now she's been known for her confident personality and it seems this came shining through when she met Taylor, Travis and Jason.

Although it's highly unlikely that the 10-year-old or her older brother Prince George will be invited to the wedding - whenever that takes place - it is possible that the Prince of Wales could receive one. He's met Taylor Swift several times and is still surprised that he once took to the stage with her.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images)

Opening up on the Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021, the future King discussed how Taylor Swift had asked him to come up and sing with her and Jon Bon Jovi at a 2013 charity gala.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in,” he said. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

Whilst we might not get to see him attend Taylor Swift's wedding, his and the rest of the Royal Family's admiration for her has been made clear in other ways too. King Charles recently delighted fans by quoting one of the pop star’s songs in the caption of an Instagram post.

"Shoreditch in the afternoon! ☔️," the caption read, alongside a video of Charles meeting fans in rainy Shoreditch. The quote comes from Swift's song London Boy, which also played over the video of the King.