Princess Charlotte reaches royal milestone before Prince George - though it’s easy to miss this subtle moment

Throughout the past few years we’ve seen Prince George slowly introduced to public life, with appearances at Wimbledon, cricket and, in May, at a reception hosted to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Although he’s only 12 this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as he’s second in the royal line of succession.

What is a little more unexpected is that his younger sister Princess Charlotte just reached a royal milestone ahead of him. It’s not something many people would’ve instantly realised, but it came as she attended the Women’s 2025 Euros final alongside Prince William.

The royal pair roared in excitement as the Lionesses (England’s Women’s team) successfully defended their title. After the match they marked the occasion with a special message released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account - including a notable detail.

What a game! @Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte https://t.co/u6fLQs1jH7July 27, 2025

"What a game! @Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte," they declared.

Blink and you’ll easily have missed it, but this was the first time we’ve seen Princess Charlotte share a royal statement with her dad and also the first time she’s used her full name in an official royal sign-off. It was likely used in place of her initial ‘C’ to avoid confusion with her mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

No matter the practicality behind it, this was a significant inclusion for the 10-year-old and Prince George hasn’t yet shared a joint official message with his father or mother, either just as ‘G’ or ‘George’. He, Charlotte and Prince Louis all wished Prince William happy Father’s Day in a message shared on social media last year and in 2025 too.

However, these have been occasions specifically focused on their family and it wasn’t released with the Prince of Wales. So her and Prince William’s post on X after the Lionesses’ Euros 2025 win was a big moment for Princess Charlotte, who’s known to be just as big of a sports fan as both of her parents.

In 2022 the 10-year-old and her dad released an Instagram video wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of that year’s final. They were victorious then too, so perhaps the combination of Prince William and Princess Charlotte is something of a lucky charm for the team.

She was the only one of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children who went to the 2025 final and the future King and Queen are known to carefully consider who gets to go to what event.

(Image credit: Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

When Prince George went with them to the Wimbledon final in 2022 they were reportedly asked why Charlotte wasn’t there and Kate replied, "It’s George’s treat today".

The parents-of-three clearly try to make things fair and focus on events that mean a lot to their children. Prince George has been to watch football several times and Princess Charlotte is "getting there" with matching her brother’s passion for the sport - according to William.

She certainly seemed to be enjoying the match with Prince William in Switzerland, with pictures showing her cheering in excitement and looking anxious as the highs and lows unfolded in front of her.