The subtle meaning of Princess Charlotte's name that honours four iconic royals
Princess Charlotte was christened with two special middle names - and even her first name is a nod to a relative
Princess Charlotte's name has a sweet meaning and subtly honours three of her most iconic royal relatives.
While Princess Charlotte is said to simply go by the name Charlotte Wales in everyday life, her full name is actually a nod to four separate royal relatives that hold a very special place in the hearts of the Wales family.
When Princess Charlotte, who is third in the royal line of succession, was born on May 2nd 2015, she was christened Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Of course, it's clear that there is a tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in her moniker. Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis were never able to meet their grandmother, as she passed away after a Paris car crash in 1997, when Prince William was just 15-years-old.
It was predicted by royal fans and experts alike that William would honour his mother with his first-born daughter's name - and Prince Harry did the same when it came to his and Meghan Markle's first daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana.
Charlotte is named after her grandpa, the King, too, although this one might not be instantly obvious to royal fans. Charlotte is, of course, the female version of Charles.
Naturally, the Prince and Princess of Wales also decided to honour the long-reigning monarch and Charlotte's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, when naming their daughter, giving her Elizabeth as a middle name along with Diana.
You may not know that the name Elizabeth connects Princess Charlotte to both her mother and her grandmother, too, as Princess Catherine of Wales and Carole Middleton have the same middle name of Elizabeth.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Along with the honorary regal connections in her full name, Princess Charlotte is known to have quite a few special nicknames as well.
Thanks to her brave, confident and bold character, Charlotte reportedly earned the nickname Warrior Princess from her classmates at school.
"Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."
Prince William has a much more dainty name for his daughter, though, having been heard on camera calling his little girl "Mignonette", which means "small" or "delicate" in French.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Cat Deeley's bedroom ensuite perfectly demonstrates quiet luxury decor trend with pure white marble and sage green accents
Cat Deeley's marble ensuite might be our new favourite interior design inspiration
By Laura Harman Published
-
Gillian Anderson stuns with messy bun and fresh face as she shows the 'truth' of what she looks like away from red carpets
Gillian celebrated an epic milestone in a fuzzy black jumper and messy blonde bun
By Laura Harman Published
-
32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events, from the Queen's Jubilee to the King's Coronation
All parents will relate to the 32 times the royal children struggled to behave at official events...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
King Charles's huge change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as he switches focus
According to a royal author King Charles has taken a different approach in recent years and made a big change for his Wales grandchildren
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How Prince William and Kate ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis don’t miss out on special moment in their absence
Prince William and Kate ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis don't miss out on something the Princess of Wales loved in her childhood
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment at Christmas that Prince George never got
Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment during the festive season was something their older brother didn't receive himself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is taking after her in this sweet way
Kate Middleton revealed Princess Charlotte is taking after her with one of her special interests
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to pass this test if they’re ever going to eat Christmas dinner with King Charles and Queen Camilla
It's claimed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to pass this test before getting to eat with the King and Queen at big gatherings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for third year running - unlike Prince George and Charlotte
Prince Louis could miss out on joining his parents at this annual festive event again this year even though his siblings have been before
By Emma Shacklock Published