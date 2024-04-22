Princess Charlene's white pinstripe blazer looks so chic with her ultra blonde pixie cut and cat eye sunnies

Princess Charlene's white pinstripe blazer looked unbelievably chic with her ultra blonde pixie cut and cat eye sunnies.

The Royal Families of Europe are embracing spring styling with open arms and Princess Charlene has made a case for having not only a striped blazer but also a classic pair of cat eye sunglasses in your spring capsule wardrobe. Stepping out with her husband Prince Albert of Monaco on Saturday 20th April, Princess Charlene was the epitome of chic as she attended the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament. For this sunny spring day in Monaco, Princess Charlene opted for a transitional look that expertly blended denim and tailoring.

She shied away from the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024 with her choice of a pair of dark blue ankle-grazer jeans, a white crew-neck top and a cream and navy pinstripe blazer. Designed by Ralph Lauren, Princess Charlene’s blazer is crafted from a cotton-linen blend and has an elegant longline cut.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Villard/PLS Pool/Getty Images)

This worked perfectly with her high-waisted jeans to give a leg-lengthening effect, whilst the subtle pinstripe pattern brought the two main shades of her outfit together cohesively. The structure of the tailoring was offset slightly by the fabric which softened the blazer and meant it didn’t have an overwhelmingly formal appearance.

Princess Charlene continued her smart-casual look with some equally stand-out accessories, including an Hermes belt and Manolo Blahnik pointed toe pumps, as well as her fabulous cat eye sunglasses from Louis Vuitton. These feature a gold-toned brand logo down the side and a matching gold-toned section on the arms.

Shop Cat Eye Sunglasses Like Princess Charlene's

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses View at & Other Stories RRP: £27 | If you want to recreate Princess Charlene's look this spring then a pair of chic cat eye sunglasses are an essential. These ones are so affordable and come in a range of other equally neutral colours including cream and tortoiseshell. Katie Loxton Sardinia Sunglasses View at John Lewis RRP: £29.99 | With gold-toned hardware that enhances their glamorous design, these cat eye sunglasses are so easy to wear on sunnier days. The cat eye shape is subtle and the UV400 protection makes these stylish and practical. Anthropologie Cat Eye Polarised Sunglasses View at Anthropologie RRP: £65 | These fabulous cat eye sunglasses are a great way to elevate any look this spring. They feature UV-protective polarised lenses and come with a soft pouch to store them in as well as a cleaning cloth.

The hardware coordinated perfectly with her belt and the darker sunglasses added an edge to Princess Charlene’s outfit and echoed the blue-black of her jeans. Cat eye sunglasses naturally evoke a sense of glamour and whilst they are one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024, this shape has an inherent timelessness to it.

Hamish Tame, Chief Creative & Commercial Officer at Le Specs, previously told woman&home, “Feminine, chic, and fabulous for every day, a pair of cat eye sunglasses will last you for many seasons to come. Try a slimline version for a more directional, sleek look, or go for an oversized version if you want something more glam.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Villard/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images)

The Princess of Monaco’s glasses were slightly more oversized and hers worked beautifully with her ultra-blonde pixie cut. Over the years Princess Charlene has loved switching up her hairstyle and after her style transformation in May last year when she dyed her hair brown, she’s returned to her favoured bright blonde shade.

Short at the back with longer lengths on top swept into a side-parting, Princess Charlene’s shiny blonde hair accentuates her gorgeous face shape - as do her cat eye sunglasses. Her outfit for a day at the rugby was a fabulous example of spring dressing, with enough layers to keep her warm in case of a chilly breeze.

(Image credit: Photo by Pierre Villard/PLS Pool/Getty Images)

She also showcased how effective it can be to keep within a limited colour palette and opt for classic designs over trend-lead pieces. The Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament she attended was organised by the Monegasque Rugby Federation in partnership with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. It invites under 12 rugby 7s teams from around the world to participate in a day of competition and activities.