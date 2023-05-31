Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts surprise style transformation and we can’t get over the glamor!

Princess Charlene of Monaco has debuted a surprising style transformation and we can’t get over the glamor of her new look.

The Princess of Monaco has switched-up her signature style and dyed her iconic pixie-cut hair a rich auburn brown.

This shade is one we haven’t seen before on Princess Charlene who perhaps hinted at her beautiful transformation at King Charles’ coronation.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Lady Louise Windsor “occupies a very special place” in Edward and Sophie's life after a traumatic birth that nearly saw the Duchess “lose her life”.

Stepping out in London alongside the likes of Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Charlene of Monaco was one of the European royals who caught our eye with her fashion-forward coronation looks. From her powder blue one-shoulder dress for a Buckingham Palace reception to her chic cream skirt suit for the big day, her style was immaculate. Now Princess Charlene has debuted a style transformation that will go with literally any look and it’s seriously fabulous.

The royal appeared alongside her husband Prince Albert at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte-Carlo on May 28. For this special event Princess Charlene went all out with not just her outfit but her hair as she showcased its new brown shade.

(Image credit: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For many years now Princess Charlene, who was formerly an Olympic swimmer, has long been known for her signature blonde locks and her daring shorter haircuts, including her most recent pixie haircut. Back in April she was photographed with a more soft brown/dark blonde tone with golden highlights.

This was the same hairstyle she opted for when she and Prince Albert attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6. Now, just a few weeks later, the senior royal has taken the plunge and dispensed with the blonde entirely. Princess Charlene’s surprise style transformation has seen her opt for a rich all-over brown shade with hints of auburn to it in some lights.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage via Getty// Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 3: Eric Alonso via Getty)

This glamorous new hair color accentuates the blue of her eyes even more and this could potentially have factored into her decision to try something new. Back in 2011 Charlene explained to Vogue that the robin-egg blue shade of the jumpsuit she wore at her civil ceremony with Prince Albert was chosen as she and designer Karl Lagerfeld wanted something “to match the color of [her] eyes”.

So it seems her eye color is something she enjoys complimenting and Princess Charlene’s brown hair also worked perfectly with the dark tone of her dress for the Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic via Getty)

She chose the elegant Georgette Gown from Akris in what looks to be navy with eye-catching multi-colored pleats in rainbow hues. Princess Charlene paired it with Prada sunglasses and blue Dior shoes for another pop of color. This is understood to be the first time she’s been seen at a public event with her new brown hair and it was a high-profile event to do so as she presented the runner-up Grand Prix trophy to Martin's Fernando Alonso.