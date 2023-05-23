Princess Catherine reveals the basic task she is forbidden from doing because of her royal role

Princess Catherine is forbidden from completing this simple task and we are kind of shocked about it!

On Monday, the Princess of Wales attended an engagement in London at the Chelsea Flower Show.

While at this engagement, the royal revealed that she couldn't complete a very basic task because of protocol.

Kate Middleton’s bubble-gum pink shirt dress and go-to espadrilles were the perfect summer statement look as the Princess stepped out in London at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Princess met with primary school students at the event’s first-ever Children’s Picnic and chatted with them and drew pictures of the plants and flowers at the event.

This was a lovely wholesome event during a sunny day in London, but there was one peculiar moment when Catherine revealed a pretty harsh restriction that prevented her from completing a simple request from one of the pupils.

According to the Daily Mail, when the Princess was drawing flowers with the children, some of them asked her to autograph their sketches as a keepsake. Unfortunately, the Princess of Wales revealed that she isn't allowed to write her name, and refused to sign the drawings.

"I can't write my name," she said but suggested, "but I can draw." She then reportedly drew a flower for a seven year old named Ruby, a tree for another little girl, and a pond surrounded by plants for a third child.

When asked again about her name, the Princess further explained, "My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules."

A photograph of the Princess' drawing was posted online and the misspelling of her name as 'Katherine' confirmed that Catherine was not the person to sign the sketch.

So why on earth couldn't Kate write her own name? Even as an autograph for children? Reportedly it all has to do with forgery and refusing to sign anything is a way that members of the Royal Family can protect themselves.

The Express reported in 2017, "If you ask the Duchess of Cambridge [now Princess of Wales] for an autograph, she’ll be forced to politely refuse. Kate Middleton isn’t the only member of the royal family who will turn you down. "

They added that this rule applies to all of the Royal Family members. "The long-standing rule remains in place for all royals because of the risk of the signature being forged. It’s just one item on a long list of strict protocols the royals must all follow," the site explained.

There are instances when royals have broken this rule, but it seems that on a whole, royals would prefer to pose for selfies or meet fans in person than sign something for them.