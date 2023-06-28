Princess Catherine gives a nod to the 80s with her bright white heels as she pairs the retro shoe choice with dainty pink button-down dress

Princess Catherine's white heels were the perfect addition to her blush-pink Beulah London dress, and we can't get enough of this summer look!

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Princess of Wales stepped out in London.

The Princess was there to open the Young V&A at the V&A Museum of Childhood.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in London today as she attended an important engagement at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Princess continued her work focused on young people as she attended the official opening of The Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood. For this engagement, the Princess wore a pale pink dress from the designer Beulah London.

The dress was the 'Ahana' Blush Pink Crepe Midi Dress at typically retails at around £720 ($910). The dress featured short sleeves with a slight puff at the shoulders to add a sophisticated detail to the top of the look. Six buttons featured at the top of the bodice and cut off at the Princess's waist which was nipped in by a belt in the same shade. The dress then had a slight fit and flare design as it flowed out from the Princess' waist and cut off just below her knee.

The Princess wore a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps with this look, specifically the 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps which retail at around $650. These heels have been seen on the Princess before and added a perfect 80s style to the look which contrasted with her conservative high-neck gown. The white pump also added a more summery style to this look and allowed the pink color of the dress to take center stage.

The Princess also wore a pair of Mappin and Webb earrings that she has been seen in on a number of occasions. The 'Empress' Diamond Carriage Earrings were a stunning sparkling addition to this ensemble and added just the right amount of glamour to this look.

During the engagement, the Princess chatted with children from Globe Primary School in Bethnal Green who came to visit the museum which is dedicated to children and young people aged 0-14. During one heartwarming moment, one of the children presented the Princess with a mini blue Tardis toy which is a piece of memorabilia from the British TV show, Doctor Who.

The Princess played with the children in the learning space and was even hugging them as they chatted enthusiastically to the royal and learned about the space at the museum. The area has been under construction for some time and following a three-year transformation it will be open to the public on Saturday, July 1, 2023.