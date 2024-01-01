Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both made a sneaky outfit choice to give off a ‘soothing effect’ for their most recent engagement

A personal stylist and fashion expert has decoded the understated outfits Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wore for their most recent engagement, saying the 'cool colours' were chosen for their ‘soothing effects.’

The Royal Family's Christmas day walkabout always offers up some of their best fashions. As well as Kate Middleton's stunning all-blue monochrome outfit, we also got to see a selection of the royals step out in matching accessories for the occasion.

But there were two royals who largely flew under the radar - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It was no coincidence that we didn't see too many people talking about their outfits of choice, though. That was the whole point of their looks according to one fashion expert.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Maje Long Coat | £359.40 at Maje Princess Beatrice's beautifully timeless longline coat from Maje will protect you from any Winter chill with it's recycled wool-rich composition. With a figure-hugging fit, wide neckline and double-button fastening, it oozes subtle sophistication.

Stepping out alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who recently shared rare unseen details from their wedding, Beatrice looked elegant and refined in a deep navy coat by Maje, finishing her look with a pair of thigh-high suede boots and thick velvet headband.

Eugenie looked similarly pared back in a dark wool coat and black boots as she walked alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, during the event. So why all the dark colours?

"Navy is a brilliant choice for both Eugenie and Beatrice because it's the most diplomatic colour to wear. Navy is a cool colour and it has a soothing effect on everyone around them," Sian Clarke, a personal stylist and style lecturer, told HELLO! Magazine.

"Blue and of course navy are the nation’s favourite colours to wear, it's not going to cause a stir when you walk into a room of people."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images)

By Malene Birger Sirrenas Wool Coat | £595 By Malene Birger via Coggles Princess Eugenie's longline black coat is a wardrobe staple, elevating any outfit whether it's a casual jeans and jumper combo, or a stunning party look. Made from wool, it's design allows for either a casual drape from the shoulders or a more structured look if you wish to button up the chest like Eugenie.

The 'soothing' colours, chosen in a bid to blend in, made complete sense for the sisters who likely wanted to let their mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, take all the attention as she made her first appearance alongside the royals in 32 years during the Christmas walk.

"Navy is completely effortless to wear and tells us that the Princesses don't want to draw attention to themselves and are shifting any focus away from them and towards others," Clarke added.

"Their outfits are to help others around them and show support and unison while looking fabulous doing so."